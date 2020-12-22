VLD Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga 2020-21 Match Preview

FC Barcelona lock horns with Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 22 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 2:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our VLD vs BAR Dream11 prediction, VLD vs BAR Dream11 team and the probable VLD vs BAR playing 11.

VLD vs BAR live: VLD vs BAR Dream11 prediction and preview

Valladolid have collected 14 points from their 14 LaLiga matches and sit 18th in the table (Relegation zone). Their opponents, on the other hand, are trying to figure things out after not being at their best. Barcelona will be without Ansu Fati, Gerard Piqué, Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembélé, Matheus Fernandes and Konrad De La Fuente while Real Valladolid will have to do without Kiko Olivas and Saidy Janko. Based on the recent run of form, our VLD vs BAR match prediction is a narrow win for Barcelona.

Also Read | Marcus Thuram BANNED For 5 Games For Spitting In Opponent’s Face After Heated Argument

VLD vs BAR live: Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have won 12 of their last 13 matches against Real Valladolid in all competitions.The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-0 win for Barcelona.

🔙 #OnThisDay (2012)

📍 Valladolid

🐐 Leo #Messi sets the goalscoring record in a calendar year with a total of 9️⃣1️⃣ goals pic.twitter.com/hC1VSsVG58 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 22, 2020

Also Read | Odisha Vs NorthEast United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

VLD vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Probable VLD vs BAR playing 11

Real Valladolid probable 11 - Masip; Hervias, González, Yamiq, Carnero; Orellana, Alcaraz, Mesa, Plano; Weissman, De Sousa

Barcelona probable 11 - Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Griezmann, Pedri, Coutinho; Messi

VLD vs BAR live: Top picks for VLD vs BAR Dream11 team

VLD vs BAR live: Real Valladolid top picks

Orellana

Plano

VLD vs BAR live: Barcelona top picks

Messi

De Jong

Also Read | BRE Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Match Preview

VLD vs BAR Dream11 prediction: VLD vs BAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ter Stegen

Defenders - Dest, Yamiq, Carnero, Alba

Midfielders - Orellana, Coutinho (VC), De Jong

Forwards - Plano, Messi (C), Griezmann

Also Read | Neymar Romantically Linked With Model Melodie Penalver After Being ‘captivated’ By IG Post

Note: The above VLD vs BAR Dream11 prediction, VLD vs BAR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VLD vs BAR Dream11 team and VLD vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Barcelona Twitter