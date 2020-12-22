VLD Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga 2020-21 Match Preview

Quick links:
FC Barcelona lock horns with Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 22 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 2:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our VLD vs BAR Dream11 prediction, VLD vs BAR Dream11 team and the probable VLD vs BAR playing 11.
Valladolid have collected 14 points from their 14 LaLiga matches and sit 18th in the table (Relegation zone). Their opponents, on the other hand, are trying to figure things out after not being at their best. Barcelona will be without Ansu Fati, Gerard Piqué, Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembélé, Matheus Fernandes and Konrad De La Fuente while Real Valladolid will have to do without Kiko Olivas and Saidy Janko. Based on the recent run of form, our VLD vs BAR match prediction is a narrow win for Barcelona.
Barcelona have won 12 of their last 13 matches against Real Valladolid in all competitions.The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-0 win for Barcelona.
🔙 #OnThisDay (2012)— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 22, 2020
📍 Valladolid
🐐 Leo #Messi sets the goalscoring record in a calendar year with a total of 9️⃣1️⃣ goals pic.twitter.com/hC1VSsVG58
Real Valladolid probable 11 - Masip; Hervias, González, Yamiq, Carnero; Orellana, Alcaraz, Mesa, Plano; Weissman, De Sousa
Barcelona probable 11 - Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Griezmann, Pedri, Coutinho; Messi
VLD vs BAR live: Real Valladolid top picks
VLD vs BAR live: Barcelona top picks
Goalkeeper - Ter Stegen
Defenders - Dest, Yamiq, Carnero, Alba
Midfielders - Orellana, Coutinho (VC), De Jong
Forwards - Plano, Messi (C), Griezmann
Note: The above VLD vs BAR Dream11 prediction, VLD vs BAR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VLD vs BAR Dream11 team and VLD vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.