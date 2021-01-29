VLD Vs HUE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, LaLiga Match Preview

Matchday 21 of the ongoing LaLiga campaign sees Real Valladolid play against SD Huesca on Friday. The game is slated to be played at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla on January 29, and is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM (Saturday, January 30) according to IST. Let's have a look at VLD vs HUE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside top picks and other details of this match.

Real Valladolid are currently slotted 16th on the Laliga table. They have managed to register 20 points from as many games, winning 4 matches, drawing 8, and losing as many in the ongoing domestic campaign. Sergio Gonzalez's men will walk into the match following a 2-2 draw against Levante in the league. However, their last competitive outing saw them being knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Levante who went on to end the match with a 4-2 margin. Following a three-match winless run, Real Valladolid will be itching to get back to winning ways and are likely to look for their fifth LaLiga win.

SD Huesca have been winless in their last eight games and did not register their first LaLiga point in 2021 until their 0-0 draw against Villareal which was their latest outing in LaLiga. Currently slotted at the bottom of the barrel, Pacheta's men have registered only a single win and accumulated just 13 points from 20 LaLiga matches. The visitors will be looking to give Real Valladolid a tough fight and will have to bring their top game as they look for their second win in the Spanish top-flight.

VLD vs HUE playing 11

Real Valladolid- Jordi Masip, Luis Perez, Nacho, Pablo Hervias, Joaquin Fernandez, Fede San Emeterio, Roque Mesa, Toni Villa, Kike Perez, Fabian Orellana, Shon Weissman

SD Huesca- Alvaro Fernandez, Jorge Pulido, Javi Galan, Pedro Lopez, Dimitris Siovas, Mikel Rico, Pedro Mosquera, Borja Garcia, David Ferreiro, Javier Ontiveros, Rafa Mir

VLD vs HUE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Alvaro Fernandez

Defenders- Javi Galan, Luis Perez, Dimitris Siovas, Jorge Pulido,

Midfielders- Fede San Emeterio, Mikel Rico, Pablo Hervias, Toni Villa

Strikers- Shon Weissman, Rafa Mir

VLD vs HUE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Rafa Mir or Shon Weissman

Vice-Captain- Pablo Hervias or Mikel Rico

VLD vs HUE Match Prediction

Note: The above VLD vs HUE Dream11 prediction, VLD vs HUE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VLD vs HUE Dream11 Team and VLD vs HUE Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.