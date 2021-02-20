VLD Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And LaLiga 2021 Live Stream Details

Round 24 of the ongoing LaLiga campaign sees Real Madrid taking on Real Valladolid in their next domestic cup match on Saturday. The match is set to be played at Estadio Jose Zorrilla on February 20 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Sunday February 21) according to IST. Let's have a look at the VLD vs RM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this match. The VLD vs RM live streaming can be watched on LaLiga's Facebook page by Indian fans.

VLD vs RM live: VLD vs RM Dream11 match preview

Real Valladolid enter the match as the top-ranked team in the relegation zone as they have managed to pick up just four wins, played out nine draws and suffer from 10 losses this season. With just 21 points from 23 games, Sergio Gonzalez's men enter the match following a 1-1 draw against Eibar in their latest LaLiga outing and have remained winless in their last six games. They will be itching to pocket three points in as a victory could see them move out of the relegation zone. However, the Pucela face a very difficult task in Real Madrid and will have to bring on their A-game if they wish to take any points from this fixture.

Also Read Gareth Bale Open To Real Madrid Reunion Despite Public Conflict With Zidane, Claims Agent

Real Madrid walk into the game following a streak of three successive wins as Los Blancos won against SD Huesca, Getafe and the latest win being by a 2-0 margin against Valencia. Despite having an inconsistent start to the campaign, it seems like Zidane's men have finally found themselves and are back to their best as they currently occupy the second spot on the LaLiga table. Real Madrid have registered 15 wins from 23 games sitting with 45 points against their name and will be aiming to bridge the six-point gap separating them and table-toppers Athletico Madrid with a win on Saturday.

VLD vs RM Playing 11s (probable)

Real Valladolid - Jordi Masip, Bruno Gonzalez, Joaquin Fernandez, Nacho Martinez, Luis Perez, Roque Mesa, Ruben Alcaraz, Oscar Plano, Kike Perez, Fabian Orellana, Shon Weissman.

Also Read Sancho Transfer: Man United Could Sign Dortmund Youngster For Lesser Amount Next Summer

Real Madrid - Thibaut Courtois, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vazquez, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio.

VLD vs RM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Defenders - Joaquin Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Bruno Gonzalez, Raphael Varane

Midfielders - Luka Modric, Oscar Plano, Toni Kroos,Roque Mesa

Strikers - Shon Weissman, Vinicius Junior

Also Wolfsburg Up To Third In Bundesliga With 3-0 Win Over Arminia Bielefeld

VLD vs RM Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Shon Weissman or Luka Modric

Vice-Captain- Vinicius Junior or Oscar Plano

VLD vs RM Match Prediction

Zidane will start the match with a limited squad and few choices to select from, since Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, and Dani Carvajal are unavailable in defense. Federico Valverde also misses out from the midfield while the Frenchman also will not be able to call upon the likes of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, and Rodrygo. Despite missing the majority of his players, we expect Real Madrid to edge out a narrow win over Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Also Read Zlatan Ibrahimovic Subject To Ethnic Abuse During Europa League Clash In Belgrade

Note: The above VLD vs RM Dream11 prediction, VLD vs RM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VLD vs RM Dream11 Team and VLD vs RM Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.