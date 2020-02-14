VNO Vs HRA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

VVV Venlo will take on ninth-placed Heracles on Saturday in their 23rd fixture of the ongoing Dutch League. VVV Venlo are 16th in the league at present with 21 points to their name. They will hope to make the most of home conditions when they play Heracles. You can play the VNO vs HRA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the VNO vs HRA Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | Marcelo Bielsa likes to get naked and lie down on a table for 30 minutes after a loss

Throwback to the last time these two teams played each other

Also Read | Watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's journey in EPIC compilation video

VNO vs HRA Dream11 prediction

VNO vs HRA Dream11 prediction - VVV Venlo squad

Marko Antunic, Levi Bos, Thorsten Kirschbaum, Delano Van Crooy, Bram Verbong, Jens Craenmehr, Tobias Pachonik, Roel Janssen, Steffen Schäfer, Nils Roseler, Christian Kum, Tristan Dekker, Stan Van Dijck, Danny Post, Peter van Ooijen, Richard Neudecker, Samuel Scheimann, John Yeboah, Damian van Bruggen, Evert Linthorst, Simon Jansson, Aaron Bastiaans, Paul Wienhoven, Lee Cattermole, Haji Wright, Elia Soriano, Jonathan Opoku, Jerome Sinclair, Yahcuroo Roemer

VNO vs HRA Dream11 prediction - Heracles squad

Janis Blaswich, Michael Brouwer, Koen Bucker, Robin Pröpper, Dario van den Buijs, Mats Knoester, Navajo Bakboord, Jelle van Benthem, Maximilian Rossmann, Stephen Sama, Jeff Hardeveld, Giacomo Quagliata, Tim Breukers, Teun Bijleveld, Mauro Júnior, Mohammed Osman, Lucas Schoofs, Adrian Szoke, Sebastian Jakubiak, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, Dabney Souza, Joey Konings, Niels Leemhuis, Reuven Niemeijer, Alexander Merkel, Delano Burgzorg, Jeremy Cijntje, Cyriel Dessers, Sylvester van der Water, Jesper Drost, Mohamed Amici

Also Read | Tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything: Bilbao's Aduriz has his say

VNO vs HRA Dream11 match schedule

Date- Saturday, February 15

Kick-Off- 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue- De Koel

Also Read | Unai Emery states that PSG would've beaten Barcelona if VAR was active

VNO vs HRA Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: T Kirschbaum

Defenders: N Roseler, M Knoester, R Propper, T Breukers

Midfielders: A Merkel, M Junior (VC), J Opoku, D Post

Forwards: C Dessers (C), J Sinclair

VNO vs HRA Dream11 prediction

Heracles will start as favourites to win against VVV Venlo.

Note: Please keep in mind that these VNO vs HRA Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The VNO vs HRA Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Liverpool transfer rumours: Jurgen Klopp to reunite with Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho