VOL Vs UFA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Russian Premier League 2020 Preview

FC Rotor Volgograd will square off against FC Ufa in the Russian Premier League following a humiliating defeat inflicted by FC Krasnodar. The match will be played on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Here's the VOL vs UFA Dream11 prediction, team news, preview, top picks and other details of the match.

VOL vs UFA live: VOL vs UFA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Volgograd Arena

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020

Time: 4.30 pm IST

VOL vs UFA live: VOL vs UFA Dream11 prediction and preview

👏 FC Ufa earn a narrow away win against FC Rostov and move up to 14th place thanks to Andrić (0-1)#RPL #RostovUfa pic.twitter.com/rKklu7vIT0 — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) December 6, 2020

FC Rotor Volgograd arrive in the game following an embarrassing defeat in the previous clash. FC Krasnodar netted five goals past Volgograd while conceding none. They have racked up just one victory in the competition, against Lokomotiv Moscow, while losing a humiliating 11 games. Volgograd sit at the bottom of the Russian Premier League with eight points in 17 games.

On the other hand, FC Ufa managed a close-edged victory against FC Rostov in the previous game. With just three victories from 17 games, FC Ufa languish at the 14th spot in the Russian Premier League, having racked up 13 points in all.

VOL vs UFA Dream11 team news

FC Rotor Volgograd: Josip Condric, Aleksandr Dovbnya, Nikita Repin, Sergei Makarov, Danil Stepanov, Cedric Gogoua, Oleg Kozhemyakin, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Zuriko Davitashvili, Sergey Serchenkov, Ilya Zhigulev, Beka Mikeltadze, Yevgeni Pesegov, Oleg Aleinik, Nikolay Kipiani, Kirill Kolesnichenko, Kamil Mullin, Flamarion Filho, Andres Ponce, Aleksandr Saplinov, Oleg Nikolaev

FC Ufa: Aleksei Chernov, Yuri Shafinsky, Aleksandr Belenov, Aleksei Chernov, Oleg Danchenko, Bojan Jokic, Konstantin Pliev, Jemal Tabidze, Alexey Nikitin, Aleksandr Sukhov, Gregory Morozov, Pavel Alikin, Sergei Borodin, Vyacheslav Krotov, Azer Aliev, Artyom Golubev, Vladislav Kamislov, Catalin Carp, Akhmed Alibekov, Nikita Belousov, Filip Mrzljak, Timur Zhamaletdinov, Komnen Andric, Lovro Bizjak, Kirill Folmer, Dmitri Sysuev, Gamid Agalarov, Magomedemin Rabadanov

VOL vs UFA playing 11

Goalkeeper: Josip Condric

Defenders: Oleg Danchenko, Bojan Jokic, Sergei Makarov, Danil Stepanov]

Midfielders: Vyacheslav Krotov, Azer Aliev, Zuriko Davitashvili

Forwards: Timur Zhamaletdinov, Flamarion Filho, Komnen Andric

VOL vs UFA match prediction and top picks

FC Rotor Volgograd: Flamarion Filho, Zuriko Davitashvili (vc)

FC Ufa: Timur Zhamaletdinov (c), Vyacheslav Krotov

VOL vs UFA match prediction

FC Ufa are the favourites to win the clash against FC Rotor Volgograd.

Note: The VOL vs UFA match prediction is based on our own analysis. The VOL vs UFA playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in your games.

Image courtesy: Russian Premier Liga Twitter