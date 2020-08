VOL Vs ZEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

FC Rotor Volgograd will host Zenit St Petersburg in their first match of Russian Premier League. Both the teams will be featuring in their first match of the Russian Premier League 2020-21 campaign. The match will be played at the Volgograd Arena. The VOL vs ZEN matchup will commence on Tuesday, August 11 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the VOL vs ZEN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our VOL vs ZEN Dream11 prediction, VOL vs ZEN Dream11 top picks and VOL vs ZEN Dream11 team.

VOL vs ZEN Dream11 prediction: VOL vs ZEN Dream11 team

VOL vs ZEN live: VOL vs ZEN top picks

Oleg Aleinik (Captain) Denis Tkachuk (Vice-captain) Daniil Poluboyarinov Yaroslav Rakitskiy Yuri Zhirkov Dejan Lovren

VOL vs ZEN live: Squads for VOL vs ZEN Dream11 team

VOL vs ZEN Dream11 team: FC Rotor Volgograd (VOL) squad

Yuri Nesterenko, Aleksandr Dovbnya, Anton Piskunov, Oleg Kozhemyakin, Azat Bayryev, Valery Pochivalin, Danil Stepanov, Cedric Gogoua, Oleg Aleinik, Denis Tkachuk, Daniil Poluboyarinov, Aleksey Evseev, Sergei Makarov, Ilya Zhigulev, Yevgeni Pesegov, Jano Ananidze, Kamil Mullin, Mukhammad Sultanov, Oleg Nikolaev, Nikolay Kipiani, Beka Mikeltadze, Sergey Serchenkov

VOL vs ZEN Dream11 team: Zenit St Petersburg (ZEN) squad

Alexander Vasyutin, Andrey Lunyov, Mikhail Kerzhakov, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Danila Prokhin, Denis Terentjev, Daniil Krugovoy, Douglas Santos, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Yuri Zhirkov, Dejan Lovren, Danill Shamkin, Leon Musaev, Magomed Ozdoev, Daler Kuzyayev, Aleksandr Erokhin, Wilmar Barrios, Andrei Mostovoy, Alexey-Sutormin, Malcolm, Emiliano Rigoni, Sardar Azmoun, Sebastian Driussi, Artem Dzyuba

VOL vs ZEN live: Probable VOL vs ZEN playing 11

FC Rotor Volgograd : Yuri Nesterenko, Aleksandr Dovbnya, Anton Piskunov, Oleg Kozhemyakin, Azat Bayryev, Valery Pochivalin, Danil Stepanov, Cedric Gogoua, Oleg Aleinik, Denis Tkachuk, Daniil Poluboyarinov

VOL vs ZEN Dream11 prediction

Our VOL vs ZEN Dream11 prediction is that Zenit St Petersburg will win this game.

Note: The VOL vs ZEN Dream11 prediction and VOL vs ZEN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VOL vs ZEN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Volgograd, Zenit/Instagram)