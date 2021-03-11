WAH Vs HLL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Professional League Preview

Matchday 23 of the ongoing Saudi Professional League has Al-Wahda taking on Al Hilal in their upcoming league match on Thursday. The Saudi Arabian domestic league match is set to be played on March 11 at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 9:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WAH vs HLL Dream11 prediction alongside other details of this clash.

WAH vs HLL live: WAH vs HLL Dream11 match preview

Al-Wahda are currently a point away from being safe in the Saudi Professional League as they currently find themselves in the relegation zone occupying the 14th position on the league table. The hosts have managed to record eight wins from 22 games this season while playing out three draws and losing 11 games. With 27 points to their name, a win on Thursday will be enough for the hosts to not only get out of the drop zone but also break into the top 10 of the table However, they face a mammoth task against an in-form Al Hilal side and will have to play their A-game if they want to snatch any points in this encounter.

Al Hilal are currently on a mini winning run as they walk into the game after registering consecutive victories against Al Fateh FC and Al-Raed in their last outings. The visitors have been one of the best teams in the ongoing season and see themselves sit just currently slotted second on the league table. They have registered 12 wins while playing out six draws and losing just 4 games this season. With 42 points and a game in hand, they have the opportunity to go on par with Al Shahbab's point tally and move at the top of the table citing their goal difference. A match against relegation-threatened Al-Wehda provides them with the perfect opportunity to walk away with three points and claim their numero uno spot in the Saudi Professional League table.

WAH vs HLL Dream11 Team: WAH vs HLL Playing 11

Goalkeeper - A. Al-Mayuf

Defenders – A. Al-Hafith, M. Jahfali, Y. Al-Shahrani, M. Al-Berik

Midfielders - D. Petratos, L. Vietto, Luisinho, A Al-Hajji

Strikers - B. Gomis, Y. Niakate

WAH vs HLL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- B. Gmois or D. Petratos

Vice-Captain- Y. Niakate or L. Vietto

WAH vs HLL Match Prediction

We expect Al Hilal to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Al-Wehda 0-2 Al Hilal

Note: The above WAH vs HLL Dream11 prediction, WAH vs HLL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAH vs HLL Dream11 Team and WAH vs HLL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.