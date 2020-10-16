WAH Vs HTA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Arabian Gulf League Live

Al-Wahda will be squaring off against Hatta in the Arabian Gulf League at Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 16, 7:45 pm IST. The 2020-21 Arabian Gulf League season will begin with this game, however, no fans will be allowed to watch the matches at the stadium yet due to the precautionary measures to combat COVID-19. Here is our WAH vs HTA Dream11 prediction, WAH vs HTA Dream11 team and probable WAH vs HTA playing 11.

WAH vs HTA live: WAH vs HTA Dream11 prediction and preview

The Arabian Gulf League is back after the much-awaited offseason. The two sides will look to get off to a good start early in the tournament. Al Wahda come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Al Wasl in the first leg of the Arabian Gulf Cup playoff round.

Their opponents, Hatta, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home against Bani Yas in the Arabian Gulf Cup playoff round last week. There are no clear favourites going into the first game, and fans can be assured that a good game of football awaits them, as football returns to the UAE. Fans in India can follow the Arabian Gulf League’s Twitter accounts to keep an eye on all the live updates. The two sides previously faced each other on the opening matchday of the 2016-2017 season when they played out a goalless draw

WAH vs HTA live: WAH vs HTA Dream11 team, top picks

WAH vs HTA top picks: Al-Wahda

Ismail Matar

Mohammed Al-Shamsi

WAH vs HTA top picks: Hatta

Vladimir Koma

Mwape Musonda

WAH vs HTA Dream11 prediction: WAH vs HTA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Mohammed Al-Shamsi

Defenders - Lucas Pimenta, Abdalla Al Refaey, Eisa Ahmed, Al Hussain Saleh

Midfielders - Khamis Esmaeel, Ismail Matar (C), Paul-José M'Poku, Willian Farias, Vladimir Koman (VC)

Forwards - Mwape Musonda

Note: The above WAH vs HTA Dream11 prediction, WAH vs HTA Dream11 team and WAH vs HTA top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAH vs HTA Dream11 team and WAH vs HTA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

