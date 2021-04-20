WAH Vs RAY Dream11: Al Wahda Vs Al Rayyan Prediction, Team, AFC Champions League Preview

AFC Champions League Group E will next feature Al Wahda locking horns with Al Rayyan at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM IST on Tuesday, April 20. Here is our WAH vs RAY Dream11 prediction, top picks and WAH vs RAY Dream11 team.

WAH vs RAY match preview

Heading into this match, both teams are in desperate need of a win, having scored only one point from two games. Both sides got a 0-0 draw against FC Goa and lost against Persepolis F.C. Henk ten Cate's Al Wahda lost 1-0 to Persepolis FC. in the opening game thanks to a goal from Jalal Hosseini in the 40th minute. On the other hand, Bülent Uygun's Al Rayyan lost 3-1 to Persepolis F.C.

The motivation for both teams heading into this game will be even higher because a win for either side could see them leapfrog F.C.Goa in second place in Group E of the AFC Champions League. However, a lack of goals for both sides could make things tricky. Al Wahda have not scored a goal since the beginning of the AFC Champions League while Al Rayyan have scored just one goal.

WAH vs RAY squads

Al Wahda: Mohamed Al Shamsi, Rasheed Ali, Hazaa Ammar, Saeed Al Ameri, Ahmed Rashid Al Mehrezi, Fares Jumaa, Lucas Pimenta, Mohamed Saleh Al Menhali, Abdullah Al Karbi, Alaeddine Zouhir, Gianluca Muniz Estevam, Ruben Canedo Amaral, Manei Mohamed, Mohamed Adel, Mohamed Mesarri, Manea Aydh, Tahnoon Alzaabi, Ahmed Ali Alebri, Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Lee Myung-joo, Khamis Esmaeel, Amed Salman Al Akberi, Rashed Muhayer, Mansoor Al-Harbi, Nicolas Milesi, Ismail Matar, Tim Matavz, Omar Kharbin.

Al Rayyan: Saud Abdullah, Fahad Baker, Abdullah El Rady, Dame Traore, Shoja Khalizadeh, Mohammed Alaa Eldin, Khalid Muftah, Yousif Umar Din, Mohammad Jumaa, Mubarak Al-Nasser, Abdulaziz Hatem, Franck Kom, Ahmed El Sayed, Ibrahim Masoud, Naif Al Hadhrami, Mouafak Awad, Abdulrahman Al Harazi, Hadi Ali Tabasideh, Khalid Ali Sabah, Sultan Al Kuwari, Abdulrahman Al Karby, Yacine Brahimi, Yohan Boli, Ali Farydoon, Abdalaziz Al Hasia, Tameem Al Abdullah.

WAH vs RAY top picks

Al Wahda: Tahnoon Alzaabi, Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ismail Matar

Al Rayyan: Yacine Brahimi, Yohan Boli, Abdulaziz Hatem

WAH vs RAY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Mohamed Al Shamsi

Defenders: Khalid Muftah, Mohammed Alaa Eldin, Ahmed Rashid Al Mehrezi

Midfielders: Abdulaziz Hatem, Tahnoon Alzaabi, Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi

Forward: Yacine Brahimi (C), Yohan Boli (VC), Ismail Matar

WAH vs RAY Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Al Rayyan will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above WAH vs RAY Dream11 prediction, WAH vs RAY match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAH vs RAY Dream11 team and WAH vs RAY Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.