WAL Vs DEN Dream11: Wales Vs Denmark Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Wales will kickstart the Euro 2020 Round of 16 games against Denmark at the Amsterdam Arena on Saturday, June 26. The game is scheduled to commence live at 6:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the WAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction, top picks and our WAL vs DEN Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

WAL vs DEN preview

Both Wales and Denmark finished runners up in Group A and Group B respectively and will be battling it out for a place in the quarter-finals. Wales will be looking to bounce back after a 1-0 loss to Italy in their last game. Rob Page's side could be heading into this game on the back foot since they will be without Ethan Ampadu who was sent off in the last game against Turkey.

On the other hand, Denmark scraped through to progress to the Round of 16 on the final matchday in Group B. Kasper Hjulmand's side thrashed Russia 4-1 to climb up from the bottom of their group to finish second behind leaders Belgium. Denmark's side has faced an incredibly difficult campaign after losing Christian Eriksen in their opening game against Finland due to a horrific cardiac arrest. And now they are just 90 minutes away from achieving their best Euro campaign since 2004 when they were beaten 3-0 by the Czech Republic.

WAL vs DEN predicted starting line-ups

Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore.

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Yussuf Poulsen.

WAL vs DEN top picks

Wales: Gareth Bale (C), Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James

Denmark: Yussuf Poulsen (VC), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mikkel Damsgaard

WAL vs DEN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Danny Ward

Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass, Joakim Maehle, Ben Davies

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Daniel James, Mikkel Damsgaard

Forwards: Yussuf Poulsen, Gareth Bale

WAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Wales will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above WAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction, WAL vs DEN match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAL vs DEN Dream11 team and WAL vs DEN Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

