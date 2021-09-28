Wales Boss Robert Page Reveals Extent Of Bale's Injury: 'quite Significant Hamstring Tear'

Real Madrid and Wales winger Gareth Bale suffered an injury at Real Madrid during training early on in September this year. At the time it was reported by Marca who described the injury as a 'long term' one. Real Madrid had not mentioned the extent or severity of the injury but Wales boss Robert Page has revealed more details.

"You grade hamstring injuries from one to four, and his is nearer the four so it's quite a significant hamstring tear. We've been in contact with him and our medical department to see how it's developing. This camp has come too soon for him, unfortunately. Originally, it might have even progressed into November's camp but thankfully he's recovering better than anticipated. We're pretty certain he'll be OK for November," Page told the reporters present at a press conference as quoted by Goal.com.

Overview of Bale's injuries

Bale's injuries have been more frequent, with three setbacks in the 2020/21 season with Tottenham Hotspur during his loan stay at the North London club last season. He was out for 40 days owing to a knee ailment, then 10 days due to sickness, followed by 18 more days due to a muscle injury. He finished the season with 11 goals and 2 assists for the remaining time at the club.

The forward's Real Madrid career has also been marred by injuries, and his recent setback means he will have missed 102 games due to injury during his tenure with Los Blancos. Bale's career could have ended as a result of an injury. There were rumours last summer that the winger was considering hanging up his boot when his current Real Madrid deal will expire in 2022.

However, those rumours were later rubbished by the Welshman when replied to the questions regarding his retirement saying that people have made up stories, he never planned on finishing, and that he just wanted to concentrate on the Euros at the time without explaining himself. He said that it was better he said nothing at the time as the media would have made a big deal out of it regardless of what he said.

(Image: AP)