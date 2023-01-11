Wales Manager Hopeful Of Gareth Bale Making A Return To Football With An Exciting New Role

Wales manager Rob Page has opened up on the possibility of former national team captain Gareth Bale returning to help the side in some capacity after the legendary Real Madrid winger announced his retirement from both club and international football on January 9.

Page wants Bale involved with Wales team in some capacity

While speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Wales football team manager Rob Page explained the importance of having Gareth Bale in the dressing room despite the 33-year-old having announced his retirement from all forms of football. "I would love for Gareth to still be involved in some capacity. We had that conversation," said Page.

Speaking of the kind of role that Bale could have with the Wales football team in the future, Page added, "What that role is we don't know yet, but he just needs some time to spend with his family. I won't go into detail and to what level, but that's as far as we've got with it."

Page then went on to explain that it would be a huge task for someone like Bale, who has played football at the highest level for so long, to adjust to a 'normal life.' "It's a big adjustment for him, going into a normal life, but we'll have another conversation with him in a few weeks and we'll make a plan moving forward, but he has so much to offer. Even just his presence in the changing room, just his presence in the hotel environment, is something that I would be really keen on keeping him involved," added Page.

Rob Page believes Gareth Bale chose right time to retire

In the same conversation with BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Rob Page added, "Gareth messaged to say he needed a conversation. I knew it was something significant, but when he announced it to me it didn't come as a complete surprise. I told him I think it was the right time to bow out. You've just scored in a World Cup and got everything on your CV, what you've done for this country is unbelievable."

Bale will undoubtedly go down as a legend of the Wales football team as he not only scored a goal for them at the FIFA World Cup 2022 but will also end as the top scorer for his country with 41 goals from 111 appearances. And that is not it, as he also played a critical role in helping his national side reach the semi-finals of the Euro 2016 tournament by scoring three goals in six matches.