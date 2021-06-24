Wales Vs Denmark Head To Head Record, History And Stats Comparison

Wales will take on Denmark in the first UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 clash when the two teams collide this weekend. The game will be played at the Amsterdam Arena and will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 26. Ahead of the Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 clash, here's a look at the Wales vs Denmark head to head record, Wales vs Denmark stats and our Wales vs Denmark prediction.

Wales vs Denmark head to head record

Wales and Denmark have tussled in 10 games so far in history and the Danes have the historical advantage heading into the Euro 2020 round of 16 clash. The two teams were paired in the UEFA Nations League in 2018, with Denmark winning both the games against Wales. Wales' last victory over Denmark came in an international friendly way back in 2008.

Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020: Wales vs Denmark stats

Wales finished second in the group behind Italy in Group A, finishing with four points after recording one win, one draw and one loss each. Wales' run to their second successive knockouts has come on the back of their defensive showings, conceding only twice in three games. While Gareth Bale is yet to get on the scoresheet, Wales have scored thrice, with Aaron Ramsey, Connor Roberts and Kieffer Moore all netting for Rob Page's side.

Denmark meanwhile did not have the best of starts, losing Christian Eriksen in their 1-0 loss to Finland, before going 2-1 down to Belgium. However, the Danes showed their ruthlessness in their must-win game against Russia, clinching a thumping 4-1 win to finish ahead of Finland and seal a knockout berth. Denmark had four different goal scorers on that night, with Mikkel Damsgaard, Yousuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joachim Maehle scoring for Kasper Hjulmand's side.

Wales vs Denmark prediction

Denmark got the better of Wales when the two teams clashed in the UEFA Nations League. The Danes will be emotionally charged which was evident in their games against Belgium and Russia and Hjulmand's side will be backed to make it count. However, Wales have had a day's extra rest and have more recent experience of competing in the knockout stages of a major tournament. And with Gareth Bale firing, the Dragons will be favourites and should clinch a win on Saturday. Our prediction is that Wales will clinch a 2-1 win at the Amsterdam Arena.

