Wales Vs Denmark Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Wales will lock horns with Denmark in the first of the Euro 2020 last-16 ties on Saturday, June 26th. The game at the Johan Cruyff Arena is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Wales vs Denmark team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Wales vs Denmark: Euro 2020 round of 16 game preview

Wales finished second to Italy in Group A. Rob Page's side began the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland before beating Turkey 2-0 on matchday 2. Wales then suffered a 1-0 defeat against Italy in their final group game. However, the Dragons will now be looking to replicate their memorable run at Euro 2016, where they reached the semi-finals, as they enter the tournament's knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Denmark, who had a harrowing start in their European championship group game, astonishingly made it through to the last 16 courtesy of a 4-1 win over Russia on matchday 3. The sight of Christian Eriksen being resuscitated on the field will live long in the memory of those who watched on, not least the playmaker's own teammates. However, the Danes had to continue their matchday 1 game against Finland from where it left off less than two hours later.

Eventually, Denmark ended up losing 1-0 before Kasper Hjulmand's side also lost their next game, a 2-1 loss against Belgium. However, in their final group B game, Denmark beat Russia 4-1 to grab second place thanks to a superior goal difference over Finland and Russia, who all had three points. Now, another tough task in the form of Wales awaits in the round of 16.

Wales vs Denmark team news, injuries and suspensions

Wales will be without the suspended Ampadu, who picked up a red card against Italy. However, the star duo of Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale is tipped to start.

Denmark will still be without Eriksen as he continues to recover from the cardiac arrest suffered against Finland a couple of weeks ago. Martin Braithwaite and Yussuf Poulsen are expected to start in attack.

Wales vs Denmark prediction

Wales are tipped as favourites to win this game but Denmark's spirited display against Russia will have given them plenty of confidence heading into the next round. Nevertheless, our prediction is a 2-1 win for Wales.

How to watch Wales vs Denmark on TV?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Wales vs Denmark live stream will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Herrelandsholdet, Gareth Bale Instagram