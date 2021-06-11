Wales Vs Switzerland Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Wales will kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign with a game against Switzerland at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The game will kick off live at 5:00 PM local time on Saturday, June 12 (6:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the Wales vs Switzerland team news, our prediction, and details of how to watch Wales vs Switzerland live stream in India.

Wales vs Switzerland prediction and preview

Wales arrive into Euro 2020 on the back of terrible form as they failed to score a single goal in their two friendly fixtures against France and Albania. Robert Page's side were thrashed 3-0 by France before being held to a goalless draw against Albania. Despite the poor form, Gareth Bale and co will hope to have another good campaign at the Euros, having made it to the semi-finals of the 2016 edition when they were defeated 2-0 by eventual winners Portugal.

On the other hand, Switzerland arrive into the Euros on the back of six consecutive victories across all competitions. Vladimir Petković's side beat USA 2-1 before thrashing neighbours Liechtenstein 7-0. As a result of such terrific form, Granit Xhaka & co. will also hope to have another good campaign at this year's Euros, having achieved their best finish in the 2016 edition when they reached the Round of 16. Although Wales do not arrive into this game on the back of good form, our Wales vs Switzerland prediction is a win for Wales.

Wales vs Switzerland team news

Both Wales and Switzerland arrive into Euro 2020 with relatively full-strength squads with the latter reporting no injury issues. Aaron Ramsey, who picked up an injury in the warm-up tie against Albania, is expected to recover in time. Meanwhile, Joe Morrell is the only doubt for Wales after picking up a knock.

Wales predicted staring line-up: Danny Ward; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Ethan Ampadu, Jonny Williams; Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale

Switzerland predicted starting line-up: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schär, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodríguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferović

How to watch Wales vs Switzerland on TV in India? Wales vs Switzerland live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Wales vs Switzerland on TV in India can do so on Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The Euro 2020 live stream of Wales vs Switzerland will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the Wales vs Switzerland game can be accessed on the Twitter handle of Euro 2020 and the two teams.