Wales Vs United States Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendly Preview

A Ryan Giggs-less Wales welcome the United States to the Liberty Stadium with the visitors playing their first international game since February. The Wales vs United States live stream will begin on Thursday night, November 12 (Nov 13 in India) at 1:15 am IST. Here is our Wales vs United States prediction, Wales vs United States team news and Wales vs the United States live stream information ahead of the game.

For the first time since February, it's #USMNT MATCHDAY!



🗣 Say it with us now: #USMNTisBack 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/epoSbcw03T — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 12, 2020

Wales vs United States match preview

Wales will be looking to continue their recent strong run which has seen them lose just one out of their last 11 matches. The Dragons will be without their head coach Ryan Giggs as his arrest earlier this month continues to be investigated. Wales last played a game against Bulgaria in October, which they won 1-0. The victory put Wales on top of their Nations League group with 10 points from four games.

The United States Men’s National Team will be playing their first fixture since February. The side last played a friendly against Costa Rica in February, which they won 1-0. Despite the team having a poor away record which has seen win just one out of their last seven games, the visitors will be confident heading into the fixture against Wales. The two sides have met just once in the past, with the United States running out 2-0 winners during an international friendly in 2003.

Wales vs United States team news: Selection update

Wales: Gareth Bale is back after not being part of the previous international break, while Aaron Ramsey has withdrawn from the squad with injury. The hosts won't be able to call upon the services of goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey and Adam Davies, meaning that Danny Ward is likely to feature in all the games.

USA: Gregg Berhalter has the option of giving national team debuts to as many as 10 players against Wales, with the coach picking a youthful squad with an average age of just 22 years. Star winger Christian Pulisic has travelled back to London as he continues to recover from injury. Tyler Adams is back in the squad after not being selected for over a year.

Check out this morning’s training session 👀📸



Paratoadau ar waith 💪#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/HzNTZKeD6w — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) November 10, 2020

Wales vs United States team news: Probable playing 11

Wales: Ward; Gunter, Lockyer, J.Lawrence, Norrington-Davies; Smith, Levitt; J.Williams; T.Lawrence, T.Roberts, Matondo

Ward; Gunter, Lockyer, J.Lawrence, Norrington-Davies; Smith, Levitt; J.Williams; T.Lawrence, T.Roberts, Matondo USA: Steffen; Dest, Miazga, Brooks, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Lletget; Reyna, Soto, Weah

How to watch Wales vs United States live in India?

The Wales vs United States game will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in India. For viewers who wish to watch the Wales vs United States live stream online, they can do so by logging onto SonyLIV. Fans in the US can catch the Wales vs United States telecast on FS1, UniMás and TUDN.

Wales vs United States prediction

According to our Wales vs United States prediction, the match will end in a win for Wales.

Image Credits: USMNT Instagram. FA Wales Twitter