Ward-Prowse Involved In Horror Knee Injury Against Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton played an FA Cup classic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday. Tottenham were leading before Southampton fought back. However, it was Jose Mourinho’s side that won 3-2 to book a fifth-round clash against Norwich. It was a difficult result to take for Southampton who did everything they could to go through.

Shane Long reacts to horror James Ward-Prowse injury

However, it could have been worse for Southampton. In the first half, key midfielder James Ward-Prowse suffered what seemed to be a severe knee injury. He clashed with Ryan Sessegnon. There were suggestions that Ward-Prowse may have disrupted his knee or sustained a damaging ligament injury. When Shane Long (a fellow striker) came along, everybody watching at home knew just how grave the injury was.

Ward-Prowse injury: Shane Long could see his bone

Not looking good for ward-prowse, Shane long shouting "fuck me, you can see his fucking bone"

Get well soon JWP #totsou pic.twitter.com/eMqeHb3MhF — Drew (@Drew67930670) February 5, 2020

James Ward-Prowse was eventually stretchered and was provided with oxygen to ease the pain. Shane Long apparently could see Ward-Prowse’s bone when he came over to watch the midfielder writhing in pain. Shane Long could be heard yelling, “F**k me, you can see his f**king bone." However, it looks like the Euro 2020 hopeful isn’t too severely injured after all.

Ward-Prowse injury not as severe as feared

James Ward-Prowse injury is only a deep gash on his knee caused by Sessegnon’s studs. Curiously, he could even be fit for Southampton’s next game - a Premier League fixture against Burnley on February 15. Ward-Prowse recently received high praise from his manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. His remarkable form has seen Southampton turn their campaign around. Hasenhuttl said that Ward-Prowse was always a good player and had a fantastic right foot. However, he never saw him defending or winning balls like he is doing at the moment.

