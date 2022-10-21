Was 'Liz Truss' Seen Exiting Old Trafford? Epic Recreation Of Ronaldo's Video Goes Viral

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines on Thursday after he stormed off the pitch before the conclusion of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match and refused to come on as a substitute. After the Portuguese international once again became the centre of attraction, the viral video of him leaving Old Trafford has been recreated in one of the most hilarious ways. Someone has brilliantly substituted Ronaldo with the appearance of former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned from office on October 20.

Liz Truss/Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford pitch

Following Liz Truss' concluding the now-shortest ever stint (45 days) as UK Prime Minister, several people around the world have used this as an opportunity to create memes about her. One epic meme that has been created by an account called @DeInsonias where 'Truss aka Cristiano Ronaldo' can be seen leaving the field, similar to how the former UK Prime Minister left 10 Downing Street following her resignation speech on October 20.

Liz Truss watching Ronaldo storm out of Old Trafford in the 87th minute pic.twitter.com/PUEuEpD8k1 — Pavel Redhead (@samburgundy) October 20, 2022

Another hilarious meme was shared by Indian businessman Anand Mahindra. Mahindra shared an image of the entrance of 10 Downing Street with 'Perfect for short stays - sponsored by Airbnb' written on it. He captioned his post, "British humour never resigns…"

Ronaldo removed from squad for Chelsea game

Cristiano Ronaldo has been punished for his actions by new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who removed him from the squad for the Chelsea game. The Dutch coach said that he had a conversation with the Portuguese international about the same and had made it clear that there would be consequences for such actions.

"I have to set standards and values and control them. I set a warning at the start of the season, and the next time there have to be consequences. Otherwise, when you are living together when you are playing together — and football is a team sport — you have to fulfil certain standards and I have to control it," explained Ten Hag.

Ronaldo, whom many believe is wholly above being reprimanded in such a fashion, particularly at Manchester United, has posted a long statement on Instagram reiterating his career-long professionalism.