'Wasn't Prepared For Virus': Hugo Lloris Gives Huge Update Of Health Scare In France Squad

France national team captain Hugo Lloris has issued a worrying health update ahead of the side's FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina. While the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper did not reveal any names, he did acknowledge that a virus had hit the squad.

'Something we weren't prepared for': Lloris on virus concern

While speaking to reporters a day before the all-important France vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Hugo Lloris said, "I haven't got any more news since last night. Everyone was still in their rooms this morning when I got up for breakfast so I haven't seen anyone. I'm sure you will get more information by our next training session. You are never really prepared for a virus. This was something we weren't necessarily prepared for but we remain focused."

On the same lines, France's national team coach Didier Deschamps added, "I am absolutely fine. As for the players, I left the camp quite early this morning so they were all still asleep. I haven't had any recent updates. We are trying to manage this situation as well as we can and remain calm and focussed. I'll get some more information today and I'll think about that tonight, and even tomorrow. We'll be looking forward to this important game."

As for the game against Argentina, Hugo Lloris made it clear that the focus cannot be on just seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi as the Albicelestes had some extremely talented players. "Obviously when you face that type of player you need a special focus on him, but it is not only about him. They are a strong team with a lot of talented players. They have a young generation of players and you can feel they are all dedicated to Lionel Messi, but we will try and find the key to get the success," explained Lloris.