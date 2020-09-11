WAT Vs MIDD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Watford (WAT) take on Middlesbrough (MIDD) in the EFL Championship at Vicarage Road in their first match of the season. The WAT vs MIDD match will take place on September 11 at 12:15 am IST (September 12 morning for Indian viewers). Fans can play the WAT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our WAT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction, WAT vs MIDD Dream11 team and EFL Championship preview.

WAT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction and preview

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing 19th, Watford begin their Championship campaign with an opening day fixture against Middlesbrough at home. New coach Vladimir Ivic is the man tasked with guiding the Hornets back to the Premier League and will be looking to begin the season with a victory. The signs look positive for Watford, especially after a preseason victory against Tottenham. Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough finished 17th in the league last season and will be buoyed by recent performances. Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough have shown promising signs, courtesy of their preseason win against Newcastle United and their thrilling EFL Cup match against Shrewsbury Town which ended in a 4-3 victory for Middlesbrough.

Probable WAT vs MIDD playing 11

Watford: Foster; Dawson, Kabasele, Wilmot; Ngakia, Chalobah, Cleverley, Estupinan; Dele-Bashiru, Quina; Murray

Foster; Dawson, Kabasele, Wilmot; Ngakia, Chalobah, Cleverley, Estupinan; Dele-Bashiru, Quina; Murray Middlesbrough: Stojanovic; Dijksteel, Hall, Fry; Spence, Howson, Wing, Tavernier, Johnson; Fletcher, Assombalonga

WAT vs MIDD live: WAT vs MIDD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Ben Foster

Defenders: Christian Kabasele, Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Craig Dawson

Midfielders: Tom Cleverly, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson

Forward: Glenn Murray (C), Ashley Fletcher (VC), Britt Assombalonga

WAT vs MIDD Dream11 team and top picks

Watford: Ben Foster, Glenn Murray, Tom Cleverley

Middlesbrough: Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier. Ashley Fletcher

WAT vs MIDD live: WAT vs MIDD match prediction

According to our WAT vs MIDD match prediction, Watford will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above WAT vs MIDD Dream11 match prediction, WAT vs MIDD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction and WAT vs MIDD Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Watford Instagram, Middlesbrough Instagram