WAT Vs MIDD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Watford (WAT) take on Middlesbrough (MIDD) in the EFL Championship at Vicarage Road in their first match of the season. The WAT vs MIDD match will take place on September 11 at 12:15 am IST (September 12 morning for Indian viewers). Fans can play the WAT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our WAT vs MIDD Dream11 prediction, WAT vs MIDD Dream11 team and EFL Championship preview.
Having been relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing 19th, Watford begin their Championship campaign with an opening day fixture against Middlesbrough at home. New coach Vladimir Ivic is the man tasked with guiding the Hornets back to the Premier League and will be looking to begin the season with a victory. The signs look positive for Watford, especially after a preseason victory against Tottenham. Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough finished 17th in the league last season and will be buoyed by recent performances. Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough have shown promising signs, courtesy of their preseason win against Newcastle United and their thrilling EFL Cup match against Shrewsbury Town which ended in a 4-3 victory for Middlesbrough.
Goalkeeper: Ben Foster
Defenders: Christian Kabasele, Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Craig Dawson
Midfielders: Tom Cleverly, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson
Forward: Glenn Murray (C), Ashley Fletcher (VC), Britt Assombalonga
Watford: Ben Foster, Glenn Murray, Tom Cleverley
Middlesbrough: Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier. Ashley Fletcher
According to our WAT vs MIDD match prediction, Watford will be the favourites to win the match.