WAT Vs QPR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Championship Match Preview

Watford welcome Queens Park Rangers on Matchday 27 of the ongoing Championship in England. The second-tier fixture list of English football has both teams playing each other at the Vicarage Road on February 1, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1:15 AM (Tuesday, February 2) according to IST. Let's have a look at the WAT vs QPR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this Championship encounter.

Watford walk into the match following a goalless draw against Millwall which saw their three-match winning streak come to an end. Currently, Watford are slotted fourth in the Championship as Xisco’s men have registered thirteen wins, eight draws, and five losses in the league this season. With 47 points from 26 games, the hosts have managed to find themselves in a comfortable position and will look to strengthen their hold for a spot in the Championship playoff.

Queens Park Rangers on the other hand are dangerously close to the drop zone. They are currently slotted 19th on the Championship table and are just four points above the relegation zone of English football's second tier. With just 27 points from 25 games. Mark Warburton's team walk into the game following a narrow 1-0 loss to Derby County in their latest competitive outing. The threat of falling in the drop zone still hangs over their head as the visitors are desperate for a victory and will look to get three points on Monday.

WAT vs QPR Playing 11

Watford- Watford- Daniel Bachmann, Ben Wilmot, Kiko Femenia, Adam Masina, William Troost-Ekong, Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley, Andre Gray, Will Hughes, Troy Deeney

Queens Park Rangers - Seny Diang, Yoann Barbet, Todd Kane, Geoff Cameron, Niko Hamalainen, Robert Dickie, Tom Carroll, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Dominic Ball, Charlie Austin

WAT vs QPR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Daniel Bachmann

Defenders- Adam Masina, Yoann Barbet, Ben Wilmot, Niko Hamalainen

Midfielders- Tom Carroll, Will Hughes, Tom Cleverley, Dominic Ball

Strikers- Troy Deeney, Charlie Austin

WAT vs QPR Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Charlie Austin or Troy Deeney

Vice-Captain- Tom Carroll or Tom Cleverley

WAT vs QPR Match Prediction

Despite missing a lot of key players from the matchday squad, we expect Watford to register a routine victory at the end of this match.

Prediction: Watford 3-1 QPR

Note: The above WAT vs QPR Dream11 prediction, WAT vs QPR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAT vs QPR Dream11 Team and WAT vs QPR Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.