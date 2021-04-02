WAT Vs SHFF Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Championship Match 2021 Preview

Matchday 39 of the Championship sees Watford welcome Sheffield Wednesday in their upcoming match on Friday. The second tier of English football fixture is set to be played at the Vicarage Road on April 2 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WAT vs SHFF Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details.

WAT vs SHFF live: WAT vs SHFF Dream11 match preview

Watford head into the match following a string of impressive performances following their five-match winning streak. Walking into the match after recording a comprehensive 3-0 win over Birmingham City, The Hornets have pocketed 22 wins from 38 games so far while playing out nine draws and losing seven matches. With 75 points against their name Xisco's men occupy the second slot in the league table and will aim to cement their position in the top 2 of the Championship with a win on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday have played out a season that polar opposite to their Friday night opponent as the visitors find themselves struggling in the relegation zone. Currently slotted 234th on the Championship ranking, Sheffield Wednesday have recorded 10 wins, eight draws, and 19 losses from 37 games this season. Currently slotted six points away for safely positioned Birmingham City, Darren Moore's men walk into the match after recording a narrow 2-1 win over Barnsley. They will look to continue building on their positive momentum but face tough competition in Watford with the hosts starting the match as undisputed favourites.

WAT vs SHFF Playing 11s (predicted)

Watford - Daniel Bachmann, Adam Masina, Kiko Femenia, Francisco Sierralta, William Troost-Ekong, Ken Sema, Dan Gosling, Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Joao Pedro, Isaac Success.

Sheffield Wednesday - Keiren Westwood, Joey Pelupessy, Osaze Urhoghide, Tom Lees, Liam Palmer, Julian Borner, Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, Kadeem Harris, Josh Windass, Jordan Rhodes.

WAT vs SHFF Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Daniel Bachmann

Defenders – Julian Borner, Adam Masina, Osaze Urhoghide, William Troost-Ekong

Midfielders – Dan Gosling, Kadeem Harris, Josh Windass, Ken Sema

Strikers –Jordan Rhodes, Isaac Success

WAT vs SHFF Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Isaac Success

Vice-Captain - Jordan Rhodes

WAT vs SHFF Match Prediction

Watford seems to a class apart in the ongoing Championship and are top contenders to be promoted at the end of this season. Given the current form of both teams, we expect The Hornets to register a routine victory at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Watford 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Note: The above WAT vs SHFF Dream11 prediction, WAT vs SHFF Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAT vs SHFF Dream11 Team and WAT vs SHFF Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.