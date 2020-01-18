The Debate
WAT VS TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Injury News, And Match Schedule

Football News

WAT vs TOT: Nigel Pearson leads a rejuvenated Watford against Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

wat vs tot dream11

Tottenham Hotspur take on Watford in Matchday 23 of the Premier League on Saturday. The game is set to be played at Vicarage Road, Watford. The game commences at 6:00 PM (IST).

Also Read: Manchester United And Chelsea Set To Contest For Boubakary Soumare

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Preview

A rejuvenated Watford take on Tottenham at home in Matchday 23 of the Premier League. Watford are on a three-game winning streak after beating Aston Villa, Wolves and Bournemouth and would look to grab all the 3 points against Spurs. They are winless in their last three games. Watford’s win against Bournemouth last week meant that the club is now out of the bottom three. They are at the 17th position, while Spurs are at the 8th position in the points table. They are 9 points off the top four.

Also Read: Inter Milan Agrees To A £1.3m Deal With Manchester United For Full-back Ashley Young

 WAT vs TOT Dream11 Injury and Availability News:    

  • Watford: Danny Welbeck, Daryl Janmaat, Kiko Femenia, Sebastian Prodl, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes.
  • Tottenham: Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Ben Davies.

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Predicted Xis

  • WAT: Ben Foster, Adrian Mariappa, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Adam Masina, Nathaniel Chalobah, Etienne Capoue, Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney.
  • TOT:  Paulo Gazzaniga, Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Danny Rose, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son.

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Picks

Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son are expected to share the goal-scoring burden after Harry Kane was ruled out due to injury. Creative midfielders Cristian Eriksen and Lo Celso could also make a telling contribution in the game. For Watford, Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Ismaila Sarr are key to their chances.

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp Slams AFCON For Moving Competition, Calls It A 'catastrophe'

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli, Troy Deeney
  • Vice-Captain –Gerard Deulofeu, Ismaila Sarr, Christian Eriksen
  • Dele Alli and Troy Deeney will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – Paulo Gazzaniga
  • Defenders – Serge Aurier, Craig Cathcart, Toby Alderwereld
  • Midfielders- Abdoulaye Doucoure, Harry Winks, Ismaila Sarr, Christian Eriksen
  • Forwards– Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli, Troy Deeney

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Prediction

  • Tottenham are likely to beat Watford

Also Read: Liverpool Fans 'Preparing Hostile Reception' For Manchester United Ahead Of PL Clash

