WAT VS TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Injury News, And Match Schedule

Tottenham Hotspur take on Watford in Matchday 23 of the Premier League on Saturday. The game is set to be played at Vicarage Road, Watford. The game commences at 6:00 PM (IST).
Also Read: Manchester United And Chelsea Set To Contest For Boubakary Soumare
A rejuvenated Watford take on Tottenham at home in Matchday 23 of the Premier League. Watford are on a three-game winning streak after beating Aston Villa, Wolves and Bournemouth and would look to grab all the 3 points against Spurs. They are winless in their last three games. Watford’s win against Bournemouth last week meant that the club is now out of the bottom three. They are at the 17th position, while Spurs are at the 8th position in the points table. They are 9 points off the top four.
Also Read: Inter Milan Agrees To A £1.3m Deal With Manchester United For Full-back Ashley Young
Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son are expected to share the goal-scoring burden after Harry Kane was ruled out due to injury. Creative midfielders Cristian Eriksen and Lo Celso could also make a telling contribution in the game. For Watford, Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Ismaila Sarr are key to their chances.
Also Read: Jurgen Klopp Slams AFCON For Moving Competition, Calls It A 'catastrophe'
Also Read: Liverpool Fans 'Preparing Hostile Reception' For Manchester United Ahead Of PL Clash