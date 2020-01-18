WAT VS TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Injury News, And Match Schedule

Tottenham Hotspur take on Watford in Matchday 23 of the Premier League on Saturday. The game is set to be played at Vicarage Road, Watford. The game commences at 6:00 PM (IST).

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Preview

A rejuvenated Watford take on Tottenham at home in Matchday 23 of the Premier League. Watford are on a three-game winning streak after beating Aston Villa, Wolves and Bournemouth and would look to grab all the 3 points against Spurs. They are winless in their last three games. Watford’s win against Bournemouth last week meant that the club is now out of the bottom three. They are at the 17th position, while Spurs are at the 8th position in the points table. They are 9 points off the top four.

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

Watford: Danny Welbeck, Daryl Janmaat, Kiko Femenia, Sebastian Prodl, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes.

Tottenham: Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Ben Davies.

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Predicted Xis

WAT: Ben Foster, Adrian Mariappa, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Adam Masina, Nathaniel Chalobah, Etienne Capoue, Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney.

TOT: Paulo Gazzaniga, Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Danny Rose, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son.

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Picks

Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son are expected to share the goal-scoring burden after Harry Kane was ruled out due to injury. Creative midfielders Cristian Eriksen and Lo Celso could also make a telling contribution in the game. For Watford, Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Ismaila Sarr are key to their chances.

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli, Troy Deeney

Vice-Captain –Gerard Deulofeu, Ismaila Sarr, Christian Eriksen

–Gerard Deulofeu, Ismaila Sarr, Christian Eriksen Dele Alli and Troy Deeney will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Team

Keeper – Paulo Gazzaniga

Defenders – Serge Aurier, Craig Cathcart, Toby Alderwereld

Midfielders - Abdoulaye Doucoure, Harry Winks, Ismaila Sarr, Christian Eriksen

Forwards– Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli, Troy Deeney

WAT vs TOT Dream11 Prediction

Tottenham are likely to beat Watford

