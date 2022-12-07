Watch: Australian Players Queue Up To Get Pictures Clicked With Superstar Lionel Messi

Argentina on Sunday defeated Australia in their Round of 16 match to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Australia lost the match 2-1 to end their World Cup dreams on a disappointing note. Despite the heartbreak, Australian players were seen queuing up to get pictures clicked with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. After the match, Australian players were waiting outside Argentina's dressing room to take selfies with Messi.

In a video going viral on social media, Australian players can be seen waiting for Messi to arrive so they could take pictures with him. As soon as Messi arrived, Australian players approached him one by one to take photos. Craig Goodwin, Keanu Baccus, Joel King, and Marco Tilio were among the Australian players who took selfies with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. The video shows Messi politely catering to Australian players' request for a picture with him.

Australian players were fanboying over Messi after the match 😂 pic.twitter.com/uFIWWLt4m1 — R 🇦🇷 (@Lionel30i) December 4, 2022

Messi at World Cup 2022

Messi is easily one of the best footballers of the current era. He has shown great form at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the 35-year-old has registered three goals and one assist from four matches. In Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia last week, Messi scored the opener in the 35th minute to provide his team with a crucial lead. Earlier, he scored against Saudi Arabia and Mexico in the group stage of the World Cup.

After going down against Saudi Arabia in their first group-stage game, Argentina made a remarkable comeback to win their remaining two matches against Mexico and Poland. The South American side topped the Group C points table with two wins in three matches to book a spot in the Round of 16. Argentina then defeated Australia in the last 16 to qualify for the quarterfinals. Argentina is slated to face the Netherlands in the knockout game on Saturday, December 10.

Image: Twitter