The Lionel Messi-led Argentina football team arrived at the Ezeiza airport in their country’s capital Buenos Aires in the early hours of Tuesday. While the squad was welcomed by a crowd of thousands at the airport, the team was seen doing a victory parade in the capital, celebrating their empathetic victory. Meanwhile, in a video currently going viral on social media, Messi and Co. can be seen avoiding a major accident during their victory parade.

The members of the Argentine squad would have been involved in a major accident in Buenos Aires if they didn’t avoid hanging loose cables during the parade. In the video, five players, including Messi, Angel Di Maria, and others duck the loose wire that was dangling over them. Earlier on Sunday, Messi scored a sensational brace and led Argentina to a 3-3 draw, before they clinched the trophy with a 4-2 victory in the penalty shootout.

Having said that, here’s a look at the Argentine players avoiding the mishap.

Lionel Messi & Argentine players set to travel to Obelisk, celebrate the World Cup win

It is pertinent to mention that Argentina is observing a nationwide holiday on Tuesday as the entire nation celebrates the thrilling FIFA World Cup 2022 win. The Messi-led team is scheduled to travel to the Obelisk in Buenos Aires to celebrate the milestone. The Obelisk is a historical monument in the capital city of Argentina, traditionally known as an epicenter of sporting celebrations.

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead of what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.

Members of the team, led by captain Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad.

Messi was the first player from the plane carrying the World Cup, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around the captain as they walked past a sign that read, “Thank you, champions.”

The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos,” a song that was written by a fan to the tune of an old song by the band and became a popular unofficial anthem for Argentine fans at the World Cup in Qatar.

(with AP inputs)