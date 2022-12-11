WATCH: Brazilian Fan Covered In Quirky Mirror Outfit Goes To World Cup QF; Twitter Amazed

A Brazilian fan garnered everyone's attention when he went to the World Cup quarterfinal clash between Brazil and Croatia covered in a quirky mirror outfit. A video of the fan wearing the mirror outfit is going viral on social media. The video shows the fan posing with people for pictures outside the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Netizens are loving the outfit as they showered praise on Twitter. "Wow at first I felt I watching some animation or vfx," one individual wrote. Meanwhile, several users in the comment section of the post pointed out that the costume was designed by a company named MaskBuster, which is based in the European country of Slovakia. The official Instagram handle of the company also shared a picture of the fan wearing the Brazilian mirror outfit.

Brazil lost the game to Croatia but throughout the years in World Cup, they have the most dedicated fans ever.



Brazillian football fan covered himself with mirrors. Looked like a walking AR filter. pic.twitter.com/l8ZJky7XnZ — Min Min #KitaBoleh (@aymeemin) December 9, 2022

World Cup 2022: Quarterfinals

Neymar opened the scoring in the first half of extra time as Croatia and Brazil played through the full 90 minutes of regulation time with a score of 0-0. Bruno Petkovic's unexpected equaliser in the 117th minute, though, allowed Croatia to quickly respond and force a penalty shootout. The Croatian team then shocked the former champions by winning the penalty shootout 4-2 to go to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Croatia will now play against Argentina in the first semifinal on Wednesday, December 14. Argentina reached the last four after defeating the Netherlands on penalties. It seemed all over for the Netherlands when Argentina scored two goals to put themselves 2-0 up in the match. However, a stunning comeback from the Oranje's towards the backend saw them level the game 2-2, forcing penalties on the South American side. Argentina won the penalty shootout 4-3.

