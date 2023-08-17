Lucca Best Goal 2023

The Puskas Award is the dream of every footballer. It is an award that is given to the scorer of the best goal of the year. However, the award always has tough competition, with players from all around the globe competing in the following categories, scoring acrobatic goals that are hardly seen in the sport.

3 things you need to know

The Puskas Award is named after Ferenc Puskas, a former football player

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first recipient of the award in 2009

Lionel Messi is the most nominated player for this award but has yet to win one

Also Read: Why did Neymar avoid a Barcelona reunion for Al Hilal? Prime cause revealed - Reports

Brazilian star Lucca scores the best goal of 2023 so far

A leading contender for the Puskas Award - Best Goal of the Year 2023 has emerged with more than four months to go in the year. Twenty-year-old Internacional forward Lucca Holanda Sampaio Tavares scored a spectacular goal in a match against Gremio in the Under-20 Copa do Brasil. After falling behind 1-0, Internacional's Lucca stunned the crowd with a beautiful chip over a defender and a spectacular scissor kick.

👋 IT'S OVER! 👋



The race for the Puskas award is over after this goal from Lucca for Internacional in Brazil last night. 🤯😱🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/YrK6GYPdmh — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 16, 2023

Despite Lucca's incredible goal, Internacional lost in the first round against Gremio, who went on to win in a penalty shootout. Marcin Oleksy, a Polish amputee player, won the Puskas Award, named after Hungary's iconic Ferenc Puskas, for his amazing goal last year.

Also Read: Former NBA MVP Giannis poses with Neymar for Al Hilal after hilarious Mbappe exchange

What is the history of the Ferenc Puskas Award?

The Puskas Award was first given in 2009, and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player to win the Best Goal of the Year award. He scored a beautiful goal from outside the box against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League. Let's take a look at the last winners of the competition.

The recipients of the Puskas Awards in the years indicated are as follows:

2022: Marcin Oleksy (vs. Stal Rzeszów)

2021: Érik Lamela (vs. Arsenal)

2020: Son Heung-Min (vs. Burnley)

2019: Dániel Zsóri (vs. Ferencváros)

2018: Mohamed Salah (vs. Everton)

2017: Oliver Giroud (vs. Crystal Palace)

2016: Mohd Faiz Subri (vs. Sri Pahang)

2015: Wendell Lira (vs. Atlético Goianiense)

2014: James Rodríguez (vs. Uruguay)

2013: Zlatan Ibrahimović (vs. England)

2012: Miroslav Stoch (vs. Gençlerbirliği)

2011: Neymar (vs. Flamengo)

2010: Hamit Altıntop (vs. Kazakhstan)

2009: Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Porto)

So far, the award has been given 14 times and Brazilian footballers have won the award most times. Lucca's goal could extend Brazil's lead in the prestigious award. Lionel Messi is the player that has been nominated for the award seven times in his career but he has failed to win the award so far.