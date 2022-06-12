Watch: Chhetri's Sublime Free-kick As India Scripts 2-1 Win Vs AFG In Asian Cup Qualifier

The Indian football team earned a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan in the Group D match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata courtesy of two late goals by the skipper Sunil Chhetri and Sahal Samad. While Samad struck India’s winning goal at 90+1 minutes of the match, Chhetri earlier scored in the 85th minute, which was the first goal of the night. Chhetri’s goal came in form of a fabulous free-kick, which was also the 83rd international goal for the Indian captain.

Chhetri utilized the free-kick to the maximum from a distance of just over 20 yards. He took a couple of steps and unleashed the shot straight into the right corner of the net. The video of Chhetri's free-kick was shared on social media by the official Twitter handle of the Indian football team, which quickly went viral on social media. “85’ GOOAAALLL!! The captain @chetrisunil11 scores from the free-kick spot outside the box, he shoots straight into the right corner of the net!,” the team wrote along with the video.

Watch Sunil Chhetri's goal against Afghanistan:

85’ GOOAAALLL!!



The captain @chetrisunil11 scores from the free kick spot outside the box, he shoots straight into the right corner of the net!



AFG 0️⃣-1️⃣ IND #AFGIND ⚔️ #ACQ2023 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Nzo9LPnHwY — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 11, 2022

Sunil Chhetri is now less than 5 goals away from Lionel Messi's goal tally

Courtesy of the goal, Chhetri earned his 83rd international for the Indian football team and closed in the gap to second-placed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in the list of highest goal scorers in football among the active players. Messi scored a total of five goals during Argentina’s international friendly match against Estonia on June 5 and took his tally of goals to 86. Meanwhile, the Portuguese genius Cristiano Ronaldo leads the chart with a total of 117 goals to his name.

At the same time, Chhetri also rose to sixth in the list of all-time goal scorers. Coming back to the match, Chhetri’s goal in the 85th minute was followed by an equalizing goal by Afghanistan’s Zubayr Amiri. Zubayr scored the goal in the 88th minute of the game through a brilliant header, courtesy of the poor marking by India’s defence. The match looked like it will have a 1-1 finish, until a fine pass from Ashique Kuruniyan, helped Samad to score and leave everyone at the Salt Lake Stadium impressed.

India now sits second in the Group D point table of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers with two wins in two games. They started the third round of the qualification stage by earning a 2-0 win over Cambodia, last Wednesday. In the meantime, India is slated to face Hong Kong in their next game on June 14.

