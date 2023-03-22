WATCH: Cobresal Goalie Leandro Requena Scores Goal Direct From A Goalkick

The football world has already witnessed a number of extraordinary goals over the years. But Leandro Requena has probably outclassed every goal scored so far. In a club match against Colo-Colo, the goalkeeper was seen scoring an outrageous goal which shocked the entire football world.

Roquena was playing for Chile's top-division club Cobresal and at the stroke of 70 minutes he did something which now may have changed the shape of his football career. The goalkeeper launched a massive goal kick which wasn't supposed to do any harm. But as Colo-Colo custodian Brayan Cortés was well outside his penalty box the ball dropped just before the keeper and bounced over him. He did try to stop the ball but all his efforts went in vain as the ball went inside the goal post.

Cortés appeared to have apologised to his teammates while Cobresal players frantically went to celebrate the heroics of their keeper. Social media has exploded with reactions as this goal could well be nominated for a Guinness Book of World Records. Tom King is the current record holder as his goal-kick in the Newport County vs Cheltenham Town match recorded travelled a distance of 96.01 metres.

If reports are to be believed Roquena launched a kick which surpassed the 100-metre barrier.

#22Mar | 📹😱 El impresionante gol de arco a arco que podría entrar al libro de récord Guinness.



El portero de Cobresal, Leandro Requena, transformó este tanto de 101 metros, el cual podría convertirse como el más largo en la historia del fútbol. pic.twitter.com/HfcnQFiVLv — PublinMagazine (@publinmagazine) March 22, 2023

El oriundo de Malagueño y ex arquero de #Talleres, LEANDRO REQUENA, hizo un increíble gol de arco a arco este fin de semana para el triunfo de #Cobresal ante #ColoColo por 3-0 en el campeonato chileno. También jugó el ex #RacingCba Franco García.



📽️ GENTILEZA: @TNTSportsCL pic.twitter.com/Brh0JuqAlO — Minuto de Gol (@MinutodeGolOK) March 21, 2023

👀 GOALKEEPER SCORES A GOAL 👀



Chilean team Cobresal scores a goal direct from a goalkick courtesy of goalie Leandro Requena pic.twitter.com/lVPndDXuon — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) March 21, 2023