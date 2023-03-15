WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks Ball Away In Frustration, Reprimanded By Match Officials

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons since his much-hyped transfer to Al-Nassr from Manchester United. The 38-year-old took his time to get acclimatised to the Saudi Arabian conditions but has found himself in the midst of several controversies. Ronaldo was again involved in on-field antics as he kicked the ball away in frustration as the referee blew the whistle over.

Ronaldo kicked away the ball in frustration during Al-Nassr's King Cup clash

Al-Nassr defeated Abha 3-1 to proceed to the King Cup of Champions at Mrsool Park. At the stroke of halftime as Ronaldo was on his course towards the Abha goal the referee stopped the play and blew the whistle for the interval.

The 38-year-old was visibly frustrated after being denied the opportunity of a counterattack and the referee took no time to brandish a yellow card to the star.

Social media quickly erupted as even Ryanair hilariously reacted to this particular incident.

The former Real Madrid forward also became the subject of "Messi Messi' chant from opponent supporters in a match in the Saudi pro League. Ronaldo's European ambitions appeared to be over as the former United forward is no more the same agile player that he used to be. He also might have played his last World Cup as it is very unlikely he will extend his career to 2026.