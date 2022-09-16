Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Heartwarming Gesture For Young Fan After Man United's UEL Win

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's goal drought finally ended in his eighth match of the 2022/23 season when he scored his first career UEFA Europa League goal against FC Sheriff on Thursday. After Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the 17th minute, the 37-year-old scored Manchester United's second goal via the penalty spot to help his side win 2-0. However, what caught the eye of most Ronaldo fans was his heartwarming gesture for a young fan before the game.

Ronaldo's heartwarming gesture for young fan

As seen in the video below, Cristiano Ronaldo hugged a young fan before taking him onto the Manchester United team bus, presumably to meet other players. The incident took place when the Red Devils players were boarding the team bus after leaving their hotel for the UEFA Europa League clash against FC Sheriff.

Cristiano Ronaldo hugs a little boy and takes him into the Manchester United team bus to meet the other players.



What a man.

Ronaldo celebrates first goal of new season

After scoring a staggering 143 goals in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo brought up his 144th UEFA goal on September 15 when he found the back of the net against FC Sheriff in the Europa League. Following the Portuguese international's goal, the Manchester United fans and the entire Zimbru stadium celebrated. As seen in the video below, several fans shouted siuuu, a chant that has become synonymous with Ronaldo's celebration.

Saw Ronaldo do it in my Moldovan backyard. My life is complete now.

Following Ronaldo's goal, coach Erik ten Hag was full of praise for the 37-year-old. While speaking in his post-match press conference, the Dutch coach explained the reason for the goal drought.

"We could expect this when you miss pre-season so he has to work really hard and invest to get the right fitness then he will score more goals. You can see he is really close when he gets fitter he will finish them. I think [he is] totally committed to this project and totally committed to this team, totally involved," said the former Ajax manager.

Ronaldo's goal was also vital to boost Manchester United's chances of progressing to the UEFA Europa League as the side now has their first points after two games. As things stand in the Group E table, the Red Devils are currently in second place with three points.