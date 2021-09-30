WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Last-minute Extra Time Goal For Man Utd Vs Villarreal

Cristiano Ronaldo once again made a tremendous impact for Manchester United during their UEFA Champions League clash against Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday. What really stood out here is that 'CR7' went on to score in the dying minutes of the contest as the 'Red Devils' registered a thrilling win as it appeared that the match would end in a stalemate at one point in time.

Villarreal gave Manchester United a tough time especially in the second half once Spanish striker Paco Alcácer broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute. Nonetheless, the home team heaved a sigh of relief when Brazilian left-back scored an equaliser in the 53rd minute after which both teams tried their level best to keep each other at bay as no further goals were scored till the regulation time ended as the game headed into the extra-time.

Ronaldo extra time goal

After the end of 90 minutes, five minutes were given as additional time in order to decide a winner and Villarreal got out of a corner when the visiting team's goalie made a smart save at his near post to prevent Jesse Lingard from scoring courtesy of his excellent glovework. Unfortunately, the Spanish team did not have any reason to rejoice as Ronaldo latched onto a loose ball in the area and slotted a finish under Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli before running to the fans and removing his jersey to reveal his muscular physique.

The final whistle blew as Manchester United registered an unlikely win riding on a brilliant goal from none other than the Portuguese football megastar.

Ronaldo last-minute goal: Here's how 'CR7' netted a match-winning goal

Ronaldo has officially ended the GOAT debate. He’s the greatest player of all time. #Ronaldogoal pic.twitter.com/i1Xn6u8hu6 — faiz.AP (@faizAP2) September 29, 2021

This was Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth goal ever since his second come back to Old Trafford and this turned out to be an eventful one as he helped the 'Red Devils' register an important win after their shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swiss club Young Boys a couple of weeks ago.