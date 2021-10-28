Watch: Divock Origi Scores Stunning Backheel Volley Goal For Liverpool Against Preston

Liverpool forward Divock Origi scored an outrageous backheel goal during Liverpool’s clash with Preston in the English Football League(EFL) Cup match, held on October 28 at the Deepdale Stadium in Preston. Origi’s goal at the 84th minute of the match was the second strike for the visitors as they cruised to a 0-2 victory at the end of the match. Earlier in the match, Takumi Minamino opened the scoresheet for the Reds by scoring a goal at the 62nd minute of the game.

However, the goal by Origi remained the highlight of the EFL Cup match as fans were stunned on watching the 26-year-old footballer’s reflexes.

Watch Divock Origi's goal:

There's only one way to start your day...🦂



Every angle of Divock's stunning, instinctive finish at Deepdale 😍 pic.twitter.com/mKPPsqAEGN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 28, 2021

After the win in the fourth round match of the EFL Cup, Liverpool FC took to their official Twitter handle and posted the video of Origi’s goal which helped them to clinch the 0-2 victory. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp opted to go for a young side for the game against Preston after their world-famous players won the Premier League 2021-22 clash against Manchester United, 0-5 at the Old Trafford. As mentioned on the official website of Liverpool, while expressing his thoughts on Origi’s goal during the match, Klopp said, “ Divock's goal was just Divock Origi; it was obviously not a striker's game because we didn't play that well and it is difficult for the strikers, but the goal he scored was quite special.

Watch the Liverpool vs Preston, Match Highlights-

'Taki was good, but we all know he can be even much better': Jurgen Klopp

Klopp also spoke about the earlier goal by Minamino and was all praises while speaking about the player. He said, there is no problem with the forward, apart from the other players who play at his position. Praising the player for his effort, Klopp added Minamino is an outstanding moment who was much better while training than what he showed at the pitch during the match. However, he was the most dangerous player in the match and his goal was really important for the team. Earlier on October 24, Manchester United suffered yet another Premier League defeat at the hand of Liverpool. After winning the match 0-5, Liverpool reached a total of 21 points in the season, and find themselves one point short of equalling the table-toppers Chelsea. At the same time, the United lost their third match of the season and are placed seventh in the points table.

Image: AP/ Twitter- @LFC