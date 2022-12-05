Watch: England Stars Dance With Fans After Setting Up World Cup Quarterfinal With France

England's World Cup heroes received a grand welcome when they arrived back at their hotel in Qatar following their victory against Senegal in the Round of 16 on Monday. England easily defeated Senegal 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals courtesy of goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka. When England stars reached their Al-Wakrah hotel after the match, fans were waiting to celebrate the win with their favourite players.

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of England Football, the players can be seen dancing with fans upon their arrival at the hotel. Jack Grealish and Declan Rice were among the players who were seen mingling and enjoying the victory with large group of supporters. The video has garnered more than 2.6 million views since being uploaded. "What a welcome back at basecamp!" the caption of the post read.

What a welcome back at basecamp! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/fFnZE7eZec — England (@England) December 5, 2022

England vs Senegal

As far as the match is concerned, Jordan Henderson scored the opening goal of the match in the 39th minute thanks to an assist from Jude Bellingham. England captain Harry Kane scored the second goal to put his team 2-0 up right before the half-time whistle. England made it three in the 57th minute as Bukayo Saka put one into the back of the net with the help of an assist from Phil Foden.

England have scored 12 goals in four matches at this year's World Cup, the joint-most for the Three Lions at a single major tournament. This is the 10th time in World Cup history that England have made it to the quarterfinals. Their last quarterfinal appearance came at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where reached the semis only to be beaten by Croatia. England will now face arch-rivals France in the quarterfinals on Sunday, December 11.

Image: Twitter/EnglandFootball

