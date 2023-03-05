Watch: Erling Haaland Clashes With Dan Burn During Manchester City Vs Newcastle Game

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was involved in a brawl with Newcastle United defender Dan Burn in the midst of a Premier League clash on Saturday. City kept the pressure on table toppers Arsenal with a fluent 2-0 win over Newcastle in the English top flight. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were on target as the defending champions maintained the five points gap with the Gunners.

Haaland started the season on a prolific note but hasn't been able to maintain his scoring run in recent games as there have been dry spells for him in the last few matches. He failed to score against the Magpies but the match hogged the limelight for some other reasons.

Erling Haaland embroiled in a brawl with Dan Burn

Despite not being at his best, Haaland continues to lead the Premier League table with 27 goals to his name. Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are following him with 18 and 14 goals respectively.

The chaos ignited at the stroke of the 73rd minute when Jack Grealish was fouled by Burn. Grealish who had an off day on the pitch ran in to defend his teammate in a desperate attempt. But the player visibly controlled his anger almost immediately as he signed off with a laugh.

His smile in middle of the fight is awesome, what a guy 😄 @ErlingHaaland https://t.co/PIcXCg6MT6 March 5, 2023

Earlier Halland's agent Rafael Pimento revealed that every player dreams of donning the Real Madrid jersey at least once in his career.

“There is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid. And Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League."

I just love this from Haaland... guy even asks Grealish if he is alright at the end 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/EqibBB7c2D — ً (@Haaland_Role) March 4, 2023

Erling Haaland is a menace Fr pic.twitter.com/ZNVdfSBdEa — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) March 4, 2023