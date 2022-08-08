WATCH: Erling Haaland Shines With Brace In Premier League Debut For Manchester City

The reigning Premier League champions Manchester City kicked off their EPL 2022-23 campaign on Sunday night with a stunning 2-0 victory over West Ham. Alongside the win, it was Erling Haaland who emerged as the biggest positive for City as the Norwegian footballer went contributed with twin goals in his Premier League debut. Earlier in May this year, Manchester City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland on a five-year deal in the summer transfer window.

Haaland finished the Bundesliga 2021-22 season with Borussia Dortmund with a total of 22 goals, while scoring 30 goals in total across all competitions. The fact that Haaland took just 36 minutes in the first EPL 2022-23 game for City to register his first goal, proves that the 22-year-old is ready to take over English football. Coming back to the Machester City vs West Ham match, Haaland opened the scoresheet of the match in the 36th minute through a penalty.

He sent West Ham goalkeeper Areola the wrong way and curled a low shot along the ground into the left corner of the net to score his first Premier League goal. Going ahead in the game, Erling had his received his second goal scoring opportunity in the 65th minute after Kevin De Bruyne passed the ball between the West Ham defender and put the goal on a plate for Haaland. The Norwegian kept his cool and struck the ball into the back of the net, which doubled City’s lead by 2-0.

Watch Erling Haaland's brace against West Ham in Premier League debut:

Highlights of our opening day win against West Ham! 🙌#ManCity pic.twitter.com/K8P4xbqsvK — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 7, 2022

Manchester United face defeat in first match under Erik ten Hag

After his sensational EPL debut, Haaland became a trending topic on social media as football fans reacted to his effort with their tweets. While Manchester City kicked off their Premier League campaign with a win, their arch-rivals Manchester United suffered a 1-2 loss at the hands of Brighton in their campaign opener. The loss certainly did a lot of damage for the Old Trafford side as it was their first league match under new manager Erik ten Hag.

What else happened on Matchday 1 of Premier League 2022-23?

Meanwhile, the Premier League 2021-22 runners-up Liverpool returned with a 2-2 draw against Fulham in their tournament opener, while Arsenal won 2-0 against Crystal Palace. At the same time, Tottenham Hotspur claimed a 4-1 win over Southampton while Chelsea defeated Everton by 1-0. After Matchday 1 of EPL 2022-23, Tottenham sit at the top of the table with three points and a goal difference of 3.