Watch: Ethan Mbappe's Reaction To Lionel Messi's PSG Return Is Unmissable

While Argentine captain Lionel Messi received a warm welcome from his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates and fans on his return to the club following his FIFA World Cup 2022 win, the reaction of Ethan Mbappe, Kylian Mbappe's brother, was unmissable.

Ethan Mbappe gives Lionel Messi 'death stare'

As seen in the video below, Ethan Mbappe seemingly gave Lionel Messi a 'death stare' after he return to PSG following his outstanding FIFA World Cup 2022 win. He gave such a reaction to Messi amid a group of people, who were applauding the 35-year-old.

LMAOAO Ethan Mbappé’s reaction to when he sees Messi for the first time in psg after the wc has me rolling pic.twitter.com/uSetqqxbRS — 𝐇.𝐉 🇧🇷🇵🇹 (@Neyjrismine) January 5, 2023

Ethan's reaction is pertinent to note as his brother, Kylian, was one of the protagonists of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final alongside Messi. While Kylian Mbappe did not get his hands on the title, he had an outstanding performance in the final. Not only did the Frenchman score a hat-trick, but he also cooly converted his penalty in the shootout to keep his side in the game until the very end.

As for Messi, it was a dream FIFA World Cup for him. The 35-year-old spearheaded the Argentina side to their first World Cup trophy in 36 years and third overall (1978, 1986, 2022) by scoring seven goals and providing three assists from his seven appearances in the tournament. In the process, he also completed his trophy cabinet by winning all titles on at least one occasion.

Messi to continue representing Argentina after World Cup win

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, it was widely speculated that Lionel Messi may retire from the national side after the FIFA World Cup 2022 as he would have potentially played in his most important games for Argentina. However, following the World Cup win, to everyone's surprise, he said that he was keen on representing Argentina in further games as champion. "No, I'm not going to retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina," said Messi to TyC Sports.

Speaking of finally achieving his dream, Messi added, "It’s simply unbelievable. I knew that God was going to give me the Cup, I was sure — it was a big joy for us. I had this big dream for a long time, I wanted to close my career with World Cup. I can’t ask more than this."