Watch: Fan Attempts To Sneak Alcohol Into Qatar 2022 Stadium In Binoculars, Gets Caught

Just a week before the FIFA World Cup 2022 got underway, the Qatar authorities shocked football fans with a huge announcement regarding the consumption of alcohol during the event. It was announced that the fans travelling to the country to watch FIFA World Cup matches would not be able to consume alcohol in Qatar. While the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight World Cup stadiums was banned, non-alcoholic beer was still made available at the 64 matches in the country. The announcement received huge criticism from the fans. According to a Metro.co.uk report, sponsorers Budweiser reportedly paid FIFA around £62 million every four years to be one of its top-level partners.

Fan discovers unique hack to sneak alcohol into Mexico vs Poland match

As fans try to cope with FIFA's decision to impose ban on alcohol consumption in Qatar, some football fans are attempting various tactics to try and sneak liquor into Qatar stadium hoping to not get caught. Recently, a video went viral in which a Mexico fan tried sneaking booze into Qatar stadium during the Mexico vs Poland match by hiding it in his binoculars. In the video, a security officer can be seen checking the binoculars as the fan argues that they are being used to carry hand sanitisers. He later had his binoculars confiscated by the police while entering the stadium.

Qatari security confiscates binoculars a fan used to hide an alcoholic drink in. pic.twitter.com/btLUYz4F8T — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) November 23, 2022

FIFA's statement on alcohol ban during FIAF World Cup 2022

FIFA released a statement on November 18 announcing that host country Qatar was banning the sale of beer outside all eight FIFA World Cup 2022 venues. According to an AP report, other forms of alcohol such as champagne, wine and whiskey will still be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums. FIFA, in its statement, said, "Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from ... stadium perimeters."

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to FIFA’s requirements of selling alcohol in stadiums, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010. An agreement was announced in September for beer with alcohol to be sold within the stadium perimeters before and after games. Only alcohol-free Bud Zero would be sold in the stadium concourses for fans to drink in their seats in branded cups.