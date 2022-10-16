Last Updated:

WATCH: Sir Alex Ferguson Honours Protege Cristiano Ronaldo For Historic '700'

Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea were honoured by Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the kick-off against Newcastle United.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Ferguson

Image: Twitter@ManchesterUnited


Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and star goalkeeper David de Gea were honoured by Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of kick-off against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Portuguese international was honoured after he scored a staggering 700th goal in club football in Red Devils' last Premier League match against Everton last weekend. On the other hand, the Spanish goalkeeper was honoured for making a landmark 500th appearance in Manchester United colours.

Manchester United honours Ronaldo & de Gea

As seen in the video below, Sir Alex Ferguson presented two of Manchester United's biggest stars with an award to honour them for their historic milestones. Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal against Everton made him only the second player after Austrian-Czech striker Josef Bican to score this many goals (as per FIFA records).

READ | David De Gea marks 10 years at Manchester United, says 'a lot of years left at club'

Below is a complete breakdown of the Portuguese international's goals for each team and in each competition:

Club

 Year Goals Appearances

Manchester United

 2003-2009, 2021-present 144 340

Juventus

 2018-2021 101 134

Real Madrid

 2009-2018 450 438

Sporting CP

 2002-2003 5 31

Competition

 Goals

Premier League

 103

La Liga

 311

Serie A

81

Primeira Liga

 3

UEFA Champions League

140

UEFA Europa League

1

Copa del Rey

22

FA Cup

 13

Spanish Super Cup

 4

EFL Cup

 4

Coppa Italia

 4

Taca de Portugal

 2

Supercoppa Italia

 2

Club World Cup

 7

UEFA Super Cup

 2

UCL Qualifier

 1

On the other hand, David de Gea became only the second Manchester United goalkeeper and eleventh overall to make 500 or more appearances for the club. Players who have made the most appearances for the Red Devils are Ryan Giggs (963), Sir Bobby Charlton (758), Paul Scholes (718), Bill Foulkes (688), Gary Neville (602), Wayne Rooney (559), Alex Stepney (539), Tony Dunne (535), Denis Irwin (529), and Joe Spence (510).

READ | Harry Maguire makes Man United players stand incorrectly, David de Gea corrects him; WATCH
READ | Champions League: Mohamed Salah rewrites history, breaks Ronaldo and Lewandowski record
READ | Manchester United star Mason Greenwood charged with 'attempted rape & assault'
COMMENT