WATCH: Sir Alex Ferguson Honours Protege Cristiano Ronaldo For Historic '700'

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and star goalkeeper David de Gea were honoured by Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of kick-off against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Portuguese international was honoured after he scored a staggering 700th goal in club football in Red Devils' last Premier League match against Everton last weekend. On the other hand, the Spanish goalkeeper was honoured for making a landmark 500th appearance in Manchester United colours.

As seen in the video below, Sir Alex Ferguson presented two of Manchester United's biggest stars with an award to honour them for their historic milestones. Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal against Everton made him only the second player after Austrian-Czech striker Josef Bican to score this many goals (as per FIFA records).

Below is a complete breakdown of the Portuguese international's goals for each team and in each competition:

Club Year Goals Appearances Manchester United 2003-2009, 2021-present 144 340 Juventus 2018-2021 101 134 Real Madrid 2009-2018 450 438 Sporting CP 2002-2003 5 31

Competition Goals Premier League 103 La Liga 311 Serie A 81 Primeira Liga 3 UEFA Champions League 140 UEFA Europa League 1 Copa del Rey 22 FA Cup 13 Spanish Super Cup 4 EFL Cup 4 Coppa Italia 4 Taca de Portugal 2 Supercoppa Italia 2 Club World Cup 7 UEFA Super Cup 2 UCL Qualifier 1

On the other hand, David de Gea became only the second Manchester United goalkeeper and eleventh overall to make 500 or more appearances for the club. Players who have made the most appearances for the Red Devils are Ryan Giggs (963), Sir Bobby Charlton (758), Paul Scholes (718), Bill Foulkes (688), Gary Neville (602), Wayne Rooney (559), Alex Stepney (539), Tony Dunne (535), Denis Irwin (529), and Joe Spence (510).