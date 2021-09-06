WATCH: Health Professionals Barge Brazil Vs Argentina Game To Detain Players

Brazil and Argentina are the powerhouses in South American football and the match between both teams is always expected to be a closely fought contest. On Sunday night when both the teams took centre stage at Corinthians Arena for FIFA World Cup qualifiers, fans would have hoped to witness yet another entertaining Brazil vs Argentina match, however to everyone's surprise, the match saw Argentina players being asked to walk back from the pitch after just a couple of minutes from the start.

Health professionals stop Brazil vs Argentina game

As per reports, the health professionals stopped Brazil vs Argentina game as they objected to the participation of three Argentine players stating that they broke quarantine rules. Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have been in the UK before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. As per an ESPN report, the four Argentine players who broke the rules are believed to be Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero who play Premier League football in England.

Just like Brazilian Football Association, the Argentine Soccer Association has also expressed its deep discomfort at the suspension of Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifiers match. A statement was released by the Argentine Soccer Association which said that like the CBF, the AFA is surprised by the actions of Anvisa once the game has started. It should be noted that the Albiceleste Delegation was in Brazilian territory since September 3 at 8 am, complying with all current sanitary protocols regulated by Conmebol for the normal development of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Armed policeman takes the field

Just five minutes into the match, Brazil health officials invaded the pitch to stop Brazil vs Argentina match in search of players who did not follow the quarantine protocol. However, Argentina media house tycsports has reported that an armed San Pablo Police officer was the first to step onto the playing field to stop the game: he even struggled with Nicolás Otamendi and Marcos Acuña, until Lionel Scaloni got in to separate the players. As per the report the players have now headed towards airport to take the flight back home.