Watch How This Young Football Goalkeeper Is Training In Coronavirus Self-isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has sent most of the globe into a lockdown, forcing all forms of activities to be suspended and mandating people to remain indoors in isolation. However, it does not stop sportspersons from expressing their passion for their game & for their aim to remain fit & healthy. Eminent sports personalities have advocate social distancing & isolation and have taken to social media to reveal how they were using isolation to train effectively at home. Passion for the game & the urge to get better is not bound by age, for age is just a number.

READ | A-League Season Halted Ending All Football In Australia, NZ

Young goalie trains hard in isolation

A young football goalkeeper in Leeds has earned the praise of Manchester United greats for his ingenious training at home amid isolation & lockdown. In a video shared by his mother, a journalist, on social media, the young goalkeeper is seen kicking the ball on to a wall and testing out his keeping skills. The boy is seen diving around to catch the ball, a sight some would have seen professional goalkeepers do so in training. The mother took to Twitter to post the video and wrote that she was impressed with her boy for coming up with this training technique completely on his own.

READ | Man United Star Jesse Lingard Posts Hilarious 'Stay At Home Challenge' Video: Watch

When you’re a goalkeeper... and an only child... in self isolation... and trying to keep up with your training... 😂😂came up with this himself! I’m so impressed. #coronavirus #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/FFzJ1LE3N1 — Sarah-Jayne Tobin (@TheSJTobin) March 23, 2020

READ | Asensio Leads Madrid To Victory In Online Soccer Tournament

De Gea loves it

READ | UEFA Formally Postpones Champions League Final Amid Shutdown