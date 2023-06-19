WATCH | Ice-cool Dani Carvajal Wins The UEFA Nations League For Spain With Cheeky Penalty

Why You Are Reading This: Spain lifted the winner's trophy at the UEFA Nations League after beating Croatia on penalties on Sunday night. No goals were scored during the 120 minutes of play at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. As the Nations League final went into the penalties, Spain emerged as the winners by a margin of 5-4.

3 Things You Need To Know

Spain exited the FIFA World Cup 2022 from the Last 16 stage last December

Spain entered the Nations League final after a 2-1 win over Italy in the semis

This was coach Luis de la Fuente’s first major title win with Spain after Luis Enrique’s exit

Watch: Dani Carvajal's no-sweat effort to score Spain’s final penalty goal

The Nations League 2022-23 final entered the penalties after a high-octane performance from both sides. Taking the first kick, Nikola Vlasic scored for the Croatian side, before Joselu scored Spain’s first goal. Marcelo Brozovic, Rodri, Luka Modric and Mikel Merino successfully converted for their respective sides, before Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon made the first save by stopping Croatia’s Lovro Majer.

Marco Merino’s goal gave the 2010 FIFA World Cup champions a 4-3 lead before Ivan Perisic took the scoreline to 4-4. Aymeric Laporte failed to convert for Spain, as Simon pulled off another sensational effort by stopping Bruno Petkovic. It was Dani Carvajal who took the final penalty for Spain and converted the decisive penalty with a fine fashion Paneka. Here’s a look at the high-octane penalty shootout during the Spain vs Croatia, Nations League final.

'The national team is pure pride for me': Dani Carvajal after Nations League victory

After the match, Carvajal was handed the match ball by UEFA.tv and was asked to share his feelings. “I’ll give it a kiss, like I did before my penalty. I’m happy, very happy. For me, this represents something beautiful. Winning something with my national team means a lot to me. I think it’s a very important moment in my career because the national team is pure pride for me,” the 31-year-old told UEFA.tv.

Carvakal plays as a defender for the La Liga giants Real Madrid and has made 375 appearances for the club. He has represented the Spanish side in a total of 36 games so far in his career.