Watch: Indian Contingent Proudly Sings National Anthem As India Hosts Historic FIFA U17 WC

India U-17 women's football team played against the USA in their opening match of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 on October 11. Prior to the match, the Indian contingent sang the national anthem as India hosts FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the very first time. The match between India and USA was played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

The video shared by Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur shows Indian U-17 women football players lined up to sing the national anthem. In the video shared on Twitter, the Indian U-17 women's football team along with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and others can be seen singing the national anthem. The players of the USA football team and the audience present in the stadium can also be seen singing the national anthem.

In the tweet, Anurag Thakur called on the people of India to support the Indian U-17 women's football team. Anurag Thakur tweeted, "A historic moment for Indian Sports as India hosts the FIFA U17WWC for the very first time. My heart is filled with pride as our U17 women footballers line up for their first-ever FIFA World Cup match. I urge the entire nation to come together and support our girls. Jai Hind."

Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IjRZQHEP4B — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 11, 2022

More about FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

The USA defeated India in the opening match of the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup. India faced a 8-0 defeat at the hands of USA in their campaign opener. Earlier in the day, Brazil defeated Morocco as they suffered a 1-0 loss in a Group A match played at Kalinga Stadium on 11th October.

Here’s the Day 2 schedule for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

Wednesday, October 12

Canada vs France U17, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Mexico vs China, Dr DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Spain U17 vs Colombia, Dr DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Japan vs Tanzania, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Image: Twitter/@ianuragthakur