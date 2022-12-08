Watch: Intruder Cat Steals Limelight In Vinicius Jr's Brazil Presser

Star Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr was joined by an unlikely guest during his press conference on December 7 as a cat interrupted him while he was answering questions from the media. While the Real Madrid player burst into laughter looking at the cat, the Brazil official decided to get rid of it. As seen in the video below, the Brazilian official grabbed the cat and threw it off the table, much to the anger of netizens.

A cat joined Vinicius' Brazil press conference today! 😂🐈pic.twitter.com/K3C8tTEvUi — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 7, 2022

Fans incensed as Brazilian officer manhandles a cat

He mistreated the cat. CBF advisor throws cat on the floor in Vinicius Jr. or Vinicius Rodrigues. pic.twitter.com/FlvcL49b5r — Sido Rodrigues (@sidoponte) December 7, 2022

As someone who currently has their own cat sitting on them, I now hope Brazil lose just because of this bloke. https://t.co/AXnvCUWdx0 — Paul Wheeler (@paulwradio) December 7, 2022

Why did he pick the cat up like that .... I hope Brazil don't win the world Cup now 😒 https://t.co/sZ0E0luC0X — Hamza Buria (@BuriaHamza) December 7, 2022

Vinicius Jr discusses Brazil's FIFA World Cup campaign

After a dominating 4-1 victory against South Korea on Tuesday, Brazil is all set to face Croatia in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on Friday. Ahead of the clash against Croatia, Vinicius Jr explained how he is enjoying his maiden World Cup, and why this tournament is so different as compared to other competitions.

"I'm very happy to be here representing all Brazilians, being here playing with my idol, Neymar, and with the friends I have here. That union we have can take us very far. Neymar told me that the World Cup is unlike any other competition and I'm seeing that now. I know how important the World Cup is to our country," said Vinicius.

The Real Madrid star went on to add that while he knew the FIFA World Cup was a huge tournament, he still did not understand the importance of it until he heard the Brazilian national anthem. "He told me and I was aware of it, but until I heard the national anthem I didn't realise how big a deal it was to play a World Cup with your country, more so for Brazil, the country with the most wins," explained Vinicius.

Vinicius has had a decent World Cup campaign so far as he has scored a goal and also contributed with two assists. The 22-year-old's sole goal at this tournament came in his last game against South Korea when he opened the scoring. In the same game, he also contributed with an assist to help his side pick up a convincing 4-1 win to advance to the quarter-finals.