Watch: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi Link Up In Training For PSG; First Glimpse Together

Lionel Messi has been the hot topic for the past couple of weeks ever since it was announced that he will not be re-signing with Barcelona and then a few days later he was introduced to the world as a Paris Saint-Germain player. Kylian Mbappe has also been in the news as the rumours of him requesting to transfer out of PSG to Real Madrid have been making people wonder where the French forward is going to settle.

Messi X Mbappe

However both the players seemed very focused during their training sessions as PSG uploaded a couple of clips of the duo -- in one Mbappe can be seen doing a stepover and then setting up Messi for a goal.

In the other clip, Mbappe attempts a shot himself and the ball falls to Messi who pulls both the defenders his way as Mbappe cuts across, Messi then plays a beautiful through ball to Mbappe who does well to finish.

🔥 Kylian Mbappé ↔️ Leo Messi pic.twitter.com/m2o83d3e6m — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 17, 2021

PSG fans will be hoping that Mbappe resists the temptations of Real Madrid and stays at the club so that they can see what could potentially be one of the greatest attacking trios in football history in the form of Messi-Neymar-Mbappe.

With Lionel Messi's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, he will link up with his former Barcelona teammate, Neymar Jr, and World Cup-winning forward Kylian Mbappe in Paris, where the new trio of Messi-Neymar-Mbappe will stand in comparison to other front threes in footballing history is something everyone wants to know.

When will Messi make his debut for PSG?

That is the question on everyone's mind right now as he has been seen training with his new teammates. PSG have already started their search for the Ligue 1 title with a 2-1 win against Troyes and then a 4-2 victory over Strasbourg. Their next match is on Friday against Brest; however, he will not be playing this game as he only just started to train, so PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino would most likely want him to get in some training sessions before he can step out on the pitch.

According to AS, Messi's debut could be pushed until September 12 specifically to make his first appearance in front of a full crowd at the Parc des Princes. But according to Sky Sports, he is expected to make his debut away against Reims on August 29, however, if he makes his debut on August 29 or the week after is something we will have to wait and see.

(Image Credits: @KMbappe - Twitter)