Watch: Kylian Mbappe Scores Jaw-dropping Back-heeled Volley During France Training Session

French footballer Kylian Mbappe displayed a brilliant example of the football skills possessed by him, by striking a goal using a back-heeled volley during France’s training session in the ongoing qualifiers for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. On November 13, The French football association took to their official account ahead of France’s match against Kazakhstan on Saturday night and uploaded a clip from the team’s training session. In the clip, young sensation Kylian Mbappe runs towards the ball which is directed at him by another teammate and scores the goal by hitting a jaw-dropping backheeled volley.

Watch Mbappe's jaw-dropping backheeled volley goal:

The video quickly went viral on social media after getting spotted by the football fans, as Mbappe went on to fire four goals in France vs Kazakhistan clash and become the first player in 63 years to score four goals in a game. Mbappe scored four goals for the team as France defeated Kazakhstan by a margin of 8-0. Mbappe scored the goals in the 6th, 12th, 32nd, and 87th minute, along with twin goals from Karim Benzema at 55th and 59th minute, and Adrien Rabiot’s strike at the 75th minute before Antoine Griezmann scored a goal through a penalty chance.

France qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after winning against Kazakhstan

Mbappe’s four goals during the match on Saturday night ensured the defending champions France reach the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. France sit at the top of the Group D standings of the World Cup qualifiers points table, with a total of four wins and three draws in their campaign so far. Having qualified for next year’s tournament, France will now face Finland in the last World Cup Qualifiers match on November 17.

Belgium qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 along with France

As per AP, after scoring four goals on Saturday night, Mbappe said, “The most important thing was qualifying, and we have players in our squad who have never played in the World Cup. It’s a dream to play in it for your country." Meanwhile, along with France, Belgium also qualified for next year’s tournament from Group B. Belgium defeated Estonia 3-1 and reached the top of the standings with a total of six wins and one draw.

