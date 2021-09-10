WATCH: Lionel Messi In Tears While Celebrating Copa America Success With Fans

Lionel Messi has won many accolades and trophies while playing at club level at Barcelona, however, trophies at the international stage eluded him for many years. The Argentina star however finally broke his jinx of not winning a trophy with the national team by lifting this year Copa America by beating Brazil in the final. The PSG star on Friday added yet milestone to his illustrious career by breaking Brazil legend Pele's goalscoring record in CONMEBOL History. Apart from the record-breaking feat, a video of Messi crying has caught everyone's attention.

A video was posted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account in which tears of joy can be seen rolling out of Lionel Messi's eyes as he finally celebrated the Copa America title with the Argentinian people. The celebration was done at the El Monumental stadium where Argentina defeated Bolivia in World Cup qualifiers.

Video of the day. Leo Messi crying tears of joy after finally celebrating Copa America with Argentinian people. 🇦🇷🏆 #Messi



…and yes, it's even more beautiful than his great hattrick scored tonight, becoming best South American scorer in history.

Messi told ESPN that claiming the Copa America trophy was the most difficult, as he went through some tough times getting to it.

"Everything I won was important and beautiful, but this was the most difficult because I went through many things. It was knock, after knock... I finally had happy holidays from the first day to the last. Before I was bitter and now it was different from start to finish. My children sing Argentina songs all the time, they remember the final against Brazil and for me, it's spectacular to see how they enjoy that."

He also said that he has "peace of mind" having achieved his dream that had been denied multiple times. He said that it was like a dream and that he could not believe it happened.

Lionel Messi breaks Pele's record

Lionel Messi goal records in CONMEBOL history now stands at 79 goals making him the highest Goal Scorer in the all-time list. The second spot is occupied by Pele (77). Meanwhile, Uruguay's Luis Suarez (64), Chile's Alexis Sanchez (46), and Peru's Paolo Guerrero (38) take the third, fourth, and, fifth spots respectively.

Prior to this match, the 2021 Copa America winner needed just two goals to surpass Pele for becoming the s leading CONMEBOL goalscorer. He equalled the former world champion's feat when he helped Argentina break the deadlock in the 14th minute and then surpassed him after successfully finding the back of the net in the 64th minute. Nonetheless, Lionel Messi seemed to be unstoppable even after having scored a brace and registered a hat-trick when he netted one in the 88th minute.