Watch: Liverpool Celebrate Season With Open-top Bus Parade Despite UCL Heartbreak

Liverpool missed out on the chance of winning their seventh UEFA Champions League title on Saturday night, after losing by 1-0 to Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Stade de France. While Madrid added the UCL trophy to their bag alongside the La Liga title, the 2021-22 season ended for Liverpool with two title wins – the FA Cup and League Cup. Meanwhile, a day after losing the Champions League final in Paris, Liverpool celebrated the impressive 2021-22 season by taking out a parade.

Watch the video of Liverpool FC's parade:

The Liverpool squad paraded their trophy on an open-top bus, alongside the Liverpool women's squad, who won the Women’s Championship trophy in April. The parade began at around 4:00 pm local time on Sunday and followed a nine-mile route past many landmarks of the city, before coming to an end in the city centre. World-famous DJ and an avid Liverpool fan Calvin Harris, joined the team onboard and took charge of the music.

Watch Mohamed Salah waving to the Liverpool fans during the parade:

What has been said?

As per BBC, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to LFC TV from above the bus and reacted to the crowd turnout for the parade. “Proud of these players but I am proud of these people. Lose the Champions League final the night before and the people arrive here in the mood they are. It is absolutely outstanding. This is the best club in the world. I don't care what people think,” Klopp said.