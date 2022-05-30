Watch: Liverpool Celebrate Season With Open-top Bus Parade Despite UCL Heartbreak

Quick links:
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Liverpool missed out on the chance of winning their seventh UEFA Champions League title on Saturday night, after losing by 1-0 to Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Stade de France. While Madrid added the UCL trophy to their bag alongside the La Liga title, the 2021-22 season ended for Liverpool with two title wins – the FA Cup and League Cup. Meanwhile, a day after losing the Champions League final in Paris, Liverpool celebrated the impressive 2021-22 season by taking out a parade.
The Liverpool squad paraded their trophy on an open-top bus, alongside the Liverpool women's squad, who won the Women’s Championship trophy in April. The parade began at around 4:00 pm local time on Sunday and followed a nine-mile route past many landmarks of the city, before coming to an end in the city centre. World-famous DJ and an avid Liverpool fan Calvin Harris, joined the team onboard and took charge of the music.
As per BBC, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to LFC TV from above the bus and reacted to the crowd turnout for the parade. “Proud of these players but I am proud of these people. Lose the Champions League final the night before and the people arrive here in the mood they are. It is absolutely outstanding. This is the best club in the world. I don't care what people think,” Klopp said.
At the same time, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed he was worried about the reaction they will receive after the UCL loss, but mentioned it’s been outstanding so far. “Hard to gauge how this was going to go [but] it's been outstanding," he said. On the other hand, club skipper Jordan Henderson said that at least the team can thank the fans for everything they have received this season. "We weren't sure what it would be like. We were all a bit flat. But this is what it is all about. This is why you do it and who you do it for,” he added.