Watch: Man United Ace Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Sneak Peek Into His Intense Recovery Session

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no glimpses of slowing down despite being on the wrong side of the age. The Portuguese skipper is 36 however he is still at the peak of his fitness and can give any young player a run for his money. The Manchester United legend recently shared a video that shows how he recovers post matches to keep his muscles, mind and body in top shape.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives insight into his recovery session

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen entering through a series of doors into a room covered with smoke. According to a report by dmarge.com, the room that Cristiano Ronaldo is seen entering is a cold room, and not a steam room. As per the report, the Ronaldo recovery session is known as whole body cryotherapy, which according to CNET, facilitate “faster workout recovery times, reduced inflammation, pain relief, muscle healing, weight loss and increased flexibility.” Though the temperature at which Ronaldo enters the room is not shown in the video, the dmarge.com report states that the cold room he’s entering could be set to a sub-zero temperature potentially as low as -200-degrees Celsius.

Cristiano Ronaldo on marrying his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship for a long time now and the Portuguese star has recently dropped hint about getting married to Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo expressed his thoughts on the new Netflix series, ‘I Am Georgina’, which is based on the daily life of Rodriguez.

As per a report by crowrivermedia.com, speaking on the Netflix series, Ronaldo revealed that he is 1000% certain about marrying his girlfriend. "I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000% sure it will happen,”. Georgina is currently expecting twins, while the couple also has a four-year-old daughter named Alana. Ronaldo is also the father to his firstborn Cristiano Jr., who is 11 years old, alongside four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/ Instagram