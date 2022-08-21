Watch: Mexican Wave Washes Over Imphal As Vibrant Fans Celebrate Neroca FC's Win Over TRAU

Spectators at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal displayed their passion for football on Thursday, during the Durand Cup 2022 match between Neroca FC and TRAU FC. While Durand Cup’s Imphal Derby concluded with a 3-1 win for Neroca FC, a video clip shot during the match is currently going viral on social media. In the video shared by a fan, spectators at the stadium can be seen pulling off an electrifying Mexican wave.

The wave made the entire stadium go berserk and also received reactions from social media users. Sharing the video on Twitter, the fan said, “This is neither an EPL nor UEFA Champions League. It is the Durand Cup Edition at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Manipur”. Having said that, here’s a look at the viral video.

This is neither an EPL nor UEFA Champions League. It is the Durand Cup Edition at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Manipur.#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/3hbJY77mFh — Nitesh Chauhan (@Nitesh_Chauhan7) August 20, 2022

More about the Neroca FC vs TRAU FC, Durand Cup 2022 match

Shedding more light on the Imphal Derby, the match began with Neroca taking an early lead, courtesy of Tangva Ragui’s strike in the 16th minute. Komron Tursunov scored the first goal for TRAU and equalised the score in the 19th minute. However, Neroca were handed a 2-1 lead after Thomyo found the net in the 36th minute.

With Nigeria’s John Chidi scoring the third goal for Neroca FC in the 50th minute, the team completed a dominating win. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time in the history of the Durand Cup, that the tournament is being played in Manipur. All of the Group C matches of Durand Cup 2022 are being hosted in Manipur. The 131st edition of the Durand Cup is being played across four other locations- the Salt Lake Stadium or VYBK stadium, the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, and the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞!@NerocaFC begins their journey in the competition with an emphatic 3-1 win over @officialtraufc. A sensational performance in front of a packed stadium.



Thanks for joining us! #NFCTRAU ⚔️#DurandCup 🏆#IndianFootball ⚽#ImphalDerby 💥 pic.twitter.com/o9U71Q9f4O — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 18, 2022

A look at the four groups for Durand Cup 2022

Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan SC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Indian Air Force FT

Group B: SC East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Navy FT

Group C: NEROCA FC, TRAU FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red FT

Group D: Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green FT